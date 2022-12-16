YES Communities Residents Come Together to Brighten the Holidays

Denver, Colorado, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandhill Shores, a YES Community in Fort Pierce, Florida, hosted a Thanksgiving feast for residents with a simple stipulation; bring an unwrapped toy for children in the area.  The donation box overflowed as residents graciously donated sports equipment, toys, and four bicycles to the Fort Pierce Police Santa Cop toy drive.

“Our residents and staff did not disappoint with this huge box of toys! I am so proud of everyone here” said Bridget Jones, Office Administrator at Sandhill Shores.

“It speaks volumes about our residents to see this outpouring of generosity at a community Thanksgiving celebration,” said Patrice Mitchell, Culture Ambassador of YES Communities. “At a meal to celebrate our residents, they selflessly brightened the holiday for others in the community. You love to see it!”

YES Communities team members across the country host events in their communities. Holiday meals, giveaways, and celebrations bring residents together to cultivate relationships a create a family-friendly atmosphere.

About YES Communities

YES Communities is an operator of manufactured housing communities based in Denver, Colorado. YES has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute's "Community Operator of the Year" from 2009 to 2019.  

