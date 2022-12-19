GTreasury Customer Yinson Wins the 2022 Adam Smith Awards Asia for Best Treasury Transformation Project

SYDNEY, Australia, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury, a treasury and risk management platform provider, today announced that Yinson Holdings Berhad (“Yinson”) has been named the Best Treasury Transformation Project in the 2022 Adam Smith Awards Asia. Judged and awarded by Treasury Today, the annual Adam Smith Awards acknowledge exceptional corporate treasury achievement across several categories. The awards remained extremely competitive, with 416 organizations submitting nominations.



Yinson’s successful treasury transformation included the adoption and deployment of GTreasury’s modern, SaaS-based treasury management system. GTreasury’s solution enabled Yinson’s treasury team to achieve best practices across cash management, payments, risk management, and hedge accounting. The extensible, API-driven solution also empowered Yinson to easily connect to its internal and external systems much more efficiently than via legacy—and much more manual—processes.

“Yinson is a great example of how a smart treasury transformation strategy can have a quick and extensive impact across an entire organization,” said Robin Heller, Chief Customer Officer at GTreasury. “The team at Yinson identified treasury functions and capabilities that were ripe for broader process automation, faster connectivity into business-critical financial data, and complete real-time visibility into cash and liquidity positions. We commend Yinson on its well-earned Adam Smith Award, and are proud to have played a role in Yinson’s treasury digitalization story.”

“It’s an honor to earn Treasury Today’s recognition in such an important category,” said Ong Ken Yong, Yinson’s Head of Corporate Treasury. “The capabilities and efficiency of our treasury operation are critical to our success, and to how quickly we can adapt to meet ever-changing market forces. We look forward to continued collaboration with GTreasury, and thank Treasury Today for naming us the best treasury transformation project of the year.”

Yinson joins Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) and Micro Focus as GTreasury customers who have earned distinction from Treasury Today in 2022. KDP and Microfocus earned Adam Smith Awards in the United States for their GTreasury implementations around FX and cashless netting, respectively.

About GTreasury

GTreasury is committed to connecting treasury and digital finance operations by providing a world-class SaaS treasury and risk management system and integrated ecosystem where cash, debt, investments and exposures are seamlessly managed within the office of the CFO. GTreasury delivers intelligent insights, while connecting financial value chains and extending workflows to third-party systems, exchanges, portals and services. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations serving EMEA (London) and APAC (Sydney and Manila), GTreasury’s global community includes more than 800 customers and 30+ industries reaching 160+ countries worldwide. Visit GTreasury.com.