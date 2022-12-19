19 December 2022
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company
Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities
Splits of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes
WisdomTree WTI Crude 3x Daily Leveraged
WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Leveraged
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged
WisdomTree Palladium 2x Daily Leveraged
(the “Affected Securities”)
Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the prospectus of the Issuer dated 9 August 2022 for the programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities.
Further to the announcement made by the Issuer on 2 December 2022 relating to its determination to effect splits (the “Splits”) of the Affected Securities, the Issuer hereby further confirms that the Splits have now taken place.
The Splits applied to all registered holders of the Affected Securities on the relevant shareholder register after the close of business on Friday 16 December 2022.
The applicable ratio outlined in the below table was applied to the relevant class of Affected Securities:
|ETP Security
|ISIN
|Ratio
(in words)
|Ratio
(in numbers)
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged
IE00BMTM6B32
Ten
10
WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Leveraged
IE00B7Y34M31
Twenty
20
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged
IE00BMTM6D55
Thirteen
13
WisdomTree Palladium 2x Daily Leveraged
IE00B94QLN63
Four
4
Taking WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged as an example, the Split for this Affected Security resulted in every one security being split into ten securities.
Please note that the price and principal amount of the Affected Securities have been impacted proportionately by the same ratio. The value of an investor’s holding was not affected by the Splits.
Trading in the split securities began at the open of trading today, 19 December 2022. Please note that there could be delays in your broker, custodian or intermediary reflecting the Splits in their books and records. Please discuss this with them if you have any concerns.
The Splits have been implemented pursuant to an amendment to the Supplemental Trust Deed in respect of each class of Affected Securities dated 12 December 2022 made between the Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer.
Further information
This announcement contains information only and does not require any action to be taken.
For further information, please refer to the Splits FAQ on our website at www.wisdomtree.eu/about-wisdomtree/important-notices or contact Europesupport@wisdomtree.com or contact your broker, custodian or other intermediary.