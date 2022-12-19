19 December 2022

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company

Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities

Splits of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes

WisdomTree WTI Crude 3x Daily Leveraged

WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Leveraged

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged

WisdomTree Palladium 2x Daily Leveraged

(the “Affected Securities”)

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the prospectus of the Issuer dated 9 August 2022 for the programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities.

Further to the announcement made by the Issuer on 2 December 2022 relating to its determination to effect splits (the “Splits”) of the Affected Securities, the Issuer hereby further confirms that the Splits have now taken place.

The Splits applied to all registered holders of the Affected Securities on the relevant shareholder register after the close of business on Friday 16 December 2022.

The applicable ratio outlined in the below table was applied to the relevant class of Affected Securities:

ETP Security ISIN Ratio



(in words) Ratio



(in numbers)



WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged











IE00BMTM6B32











Ten











10











WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Leveraged















IE00B7Y34M31















Twenty















20















WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged











IE00BMTM6D55











Thirteen











13











WisdomTree Palladium 2x Daily Leveraged







IE00B94QLN63







Four







4





Taking WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged as an example, the Split for this Affected Security resulted in every one security being split into ten securities.

Please note that the price and principal amount of the Affected Securities have been impacted proportionately by the same ratio. The value of an investor’s holding was not affected by the Splits.

Trading in the split securities began at the open of trading today, 19 December 2022. Please note that there could be delays in your broker, custodian or intermediary reflecting the Splits in their books and records. Please discuss this with them if you have any concerns.

The Splits have been implemented pursuant to an amendment to the Supplemental Trust Deed in respect of each class of Affected Securities dated 12 December 2022 made between the Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer.

Further information

This announcement contains information only and does not require any action to be taken.

For further information, please refer to the Splits FAQ on our website at www.wisdomtree.eu/about-wisdomtree/important-notices or contact Europesupport@wisdomtree.com or contact your broker, custodian or other intermediary.