ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|12-Dec-22
|13,252
|€567.75
|€7,523,803.12
|13-Dec-22
|9,935
|€578.55
|€5,747,903.19
|14-Dec-22
|13,038
|€586.61
|€7,648,178.15
|15-Dec-22
|11,531
|€567.64
|€6,545,430.32
|16-Dec-22
|14,923
|€542.38
|€8,093,990.46
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
