ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 12-Dec-22 13,252 €567.75 €7,523,803.12 13-Dec-22 9,935 €578.55 €5,747,903.19 14-Dec-22 13,038 €586.61 €7,648,178.15 15-Dec-22 11,531 €567.64 €6,545,430.32 16-Dec-22 14,923 €542.38 €8,093,990.46

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934 Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494 Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771



