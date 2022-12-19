Beam Global to Participate in Needham 25th Annual Growth Conference on January 12, 2023

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media, announced its participation in the upcoming 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference January 10 through January 12, 2023 at the Lotte Hotel in New York.



Beam Global Chief Executive Officer, Desmond Wheatley, is scheduled for a group presentation on Jan 12, 2023 at 3:45-4:25 PM ET in Track 3, and will additionally be available for one-on-one meetings with attendees, both on-site and via video conference for the entirety of the day. The group presentation will be broadcast live over the internet and available both live and via replay in the investor relations portion of the Beam Global corporate website, BeamForAll.com.

Attendees of the conference are encouraged to request a meeting, either in-person or virtually, with Mr. Wheatley through their Needham representative or through the conference’s on-line web platform. Or alternatively, you can contact Beam Global Investor Relations for assistance.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology leader providing innovative, sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. Core platforms include Beam EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® sustainable EV charging systems, Beam AllCell™ high-performance energy storage solutions, energy resiliency and disaster preparedness products and a deep patent library.

Beam EV ARC™ EV charging infrastructure systems support any quality brand EV charging service equipment, and Beam AllCell™ battery solutions power micro-mobility, terrestrial EVs, aviation, maritime and recreational vehicles as well as stationery and energy-security platforms.

Beam develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego and Chicago, the company produces Made-in-America products with the mission to Lead the World to Clean Mobility. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.



