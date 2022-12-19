Musicians On Call Brings Holiday Cheer and Music to Hospitals With Meghan Trainor, Rosanne Cash With Elvis Costello, Jimmie Allen and More

Award-winning recording artists perform holiday classics and share video messages of hope with patients, families and healthcare workers in more than 5,000 hospitals and health systems nationwide in Hope for the Holidays Presented by Citi

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the patients and hardworking hospital staff who have to be away from loved ones for the holidays, the sounds of classic holiday songs and heartfelt greetings bring the warmth of the season into the hospital. With the help of award-winning recording artists, Musicians On Call (MOC), a nonprofit that delivers live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments, is delivering the joy of the holidays to hospitals with Hope for the Holidays Presented by Citi. This annual virtual concert is a festive celebration that features uplifting performances of seasonal favorites and warm holiday wishes from more than 30 different artists including Meghan Trainor, Little Big Town, Jimmie Allen, Rita Wilson, Wynonna Judd, Elle King, Straight No Chaser, Rosanne Cash with Elvis Costello, Chicago, NEEDTOBREATHE, Lauren Daigle, Gavin DeGraw, Lauren Alaina, Zara Larsson, Forest Blakk, Joss Stone, Maggie Rose, Kat + Alex, Jesse McCartney, Jamie O’Neal, Parker McCollum, JAX and more. It is hosted by chart-topping violinist, dancer and artist Lindsey Stirling.

Also as part of this year’s celebration, Monument Records’ Alex Hall visited patients live at the Nashville VA Medical Center for a special visit filled with singing and sharing stories about country music and favorite holiday traditions. Music fans everywhere can get in the holiday spirit by streaming the Amazon Holiday Originals playlist by Amazon Music, the Official Playlist Sponsor, which can be enjoyed on the Amazon Music app.

For the third consecutive year, this exclusive concert experience is shared with MOC’s extensive network of hospitals around the country. The organization has also teamed up with the American Hospital Association (AHA), MOC’s Healthcare Community Partner, to provide access to more than 5,000 AHA member hospitals and health systems nationwide. The concert will be available on-demand for patients and caregivers to view throughout the month of December via Musicians On Call’s virtual program.

“Nothing stirs up feelings of joy quite like music, especially holiday music. It’s important that everyone who has to spend time in the hospital during the holiday season, whether they are being cared for or are responsible for the care of others, be able to experience cheerful moments that can put their minds and bodies at ease,” said Musicians On Call President & CEO Pete Griffin. “Each year we have more hospitals requesting the healing power of music, and with this year’s all-star lineup and the continued support of great sponsors like Citi, we can provide that comfort when it’s needed the most.”

“At Citi, we understand how hard it is to be in the hospital, especially around the holidays,” said Tina Davis, Interim Chief Marketing Officer, Citi. “Hope for the Holidays provides a bright spot in this difficult time – spreading cheer to patients and staff alike. Citi is honored to work with Musicians On Call to create these holiday memories at thousands of hospitals across the country.”

Citi continues its long-standing relationship with Musicians On Call as the presenting sponsor of the concert. Additional sponsors include Amazon Music, the American Hospital Association and Catherine Cate Sullivan.

For more than 20 years Musicians On Call has used music to promote and complement the healing process through in-person, virtual and digital streaming programs. As the nation’s leading provider of live music in hospitals, MOC volunteers have performed for more than one million individuals in healthcare facilities nationwide.

More information about Hope for the Holidays Presented by Citi is available at www.musiciansoncall.org/hope4holidays.

About Musicians On Call (MOC)

Bringing a dose of joy to the hospital experience for more than one million people since 1999, Musicians On Call (MOC) brings live and recorded music directly to the bedsides of patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments nationwide. Through its programs, MOC Volunteers perform live for children and adults facing any health challenge, including Veterans recovering in VA facilities, family members supporting loved ones in need and healthcare workers caring for patients. To meet the increasing demand for MOC’s programs, and its vision of a world filled with the healing power of music, this year it will launch a proprietary online platform that will transform how music is used to improve the patient experience, making live music in a healthcare facility truly “on call.” MOC’s network includes Volunteer Guides, Volunteer Musicians and renowned artist supporters including Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson, Darius Rucker, Katy Perry, Jason Derulo, Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo, Reba McEntire, Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Pharrell, Kelsea Ballerini, Amos Lee, Luis Fonsi, Peter Frampton, Luke Bryan, Charles Esten and many more. For more information on how Musicians On Call delivers the healing power of music, visit www.musiciansoncall.org.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

