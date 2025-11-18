Musicians On Call & Grand Ole Opry Deliver the Healing Power of Music to Veterans for Veterans Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In appreciation for the dedication and sacrifice of our nation’s hospitalized Veterans, their committed caregivers, and military families, Musicians On Call (MOC), a nonprofit that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments, teamed up with the Grand Ole Opry for a second year in a row to present Concert For Veterans. This live music experience brings the joys of music directly from the Opry stage as they celebrate 100 years in 2025, to the bedsides of deserving Veterans, showing our gratitude for their commitment to our country.

Hosted by Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson—co-hosts of Amazon Music’s Country Heat Weekly podcast and WSM Radio personalities—from backstage at the Grand Ole Opry, the Concert For Veterans virtual concert features an all-star lineup of performances and special messages from Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Army Veteran and current Army Reserve soldier Craig Morgan, John Fogerty, Tiera Kennedy, Deana Carter, Mickey Guyton, The Bellamy Brothers, Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’, Sara Evans, Scotty McCreery, Charles Esten, Veteran Scotty Hasting, Margo Price, Bailey Zimmerman, Shinedown, Michael Ray, Billy Ray Cyrus, Josh Ross, Carter Faith, Elizabeth Nichols, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, and Ruston Kelly. The concert is available for Veterans nationwide to watch throughout the month of November through the MOC Virtual program.

Veterans, their families and caregivers at the Murfreesboro VA Community Living Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn. enjoyed a special live performance, complete with the Opry microphone stand and replica circle, by Scotty Hasting, Minnie Murphy and Aliyah Good. Murphy’s and Good’s soulful sound and covers of classic songs had the crowd singing along, and Hasting, an Army Veteran and Purple Heart recipient himself, moved them with original songs about his own military service. Following the performance, Murphy and Good visited the bedsides of the Veterans, creating special moments of connection over favorite songs. MOC volunteers also spent time performing at Veterans’ bedsides throughout the facility.

“Honoring our Veterans is one of the most meaningful parts of what we do,” said Musicians On Call President & CEO Pete Griffin. “The patients, caregivers and military families we meet in VA facilities have given so much in service to others, and music allows us to give something meaningful back — a moment of connection, comfort, and gratitude. Thanks to the Grand Ole Opry and our incredible partners and the talented artists who joined us this year, we were able to share the healing power of music with thousands more Veterans across the country and remind them how deeply they are valued.”

Concert For Veterans is supported by Wrangler, Amazon Music and the Grand Ole Opry. Additionally, partners including G7 Entertainment Marketing, Yeti and BODYARMOR provided special appreciation gifts to Veterans and caregivers in Murfreesboro.

For over 25 years, MOC has used music to promote and complement the healing process through bedside, virtual and digital streaming programs that are available across all 50 states. MOC is especially proud to honor and uplift our nation's hospitalized Veterans, having brought music to more than 100,000 Veterans in VA facilities across the country.

Visit www.musiciansoncall.org to see highlights from Concert For Veterans and donate to MOC’s Veterans programs.

For over 25 years, Musicians On Call (MOC) has delivered the healing power of music to patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments. More than 1.2 million people across all 50 states have experienced the joys of live music in the hospital setting through its bedside, virtual and streaming programs, making MOC the nation’s leading provider of live music in hospitals. Volunteers perform live for children and adults facing any health challenge, including Veterans recovering in VA facilities, family members supporting loved ones in need and healthcare workers caring for patients. With innovations like its online program platform, Musicians On Call continues expanding its programs nationwide to meet the growing demand from hospitals and revolutionize access to music in healthcare. MOC’s network includes Volunteer Guides, Volunteer Musicians and renowned artist supporters including Dolly Parton, Barry Manilow, Kelly Clarkson, Darius Rucker, Trisha Yearwood, Katy Perry, TWICE, Noah Kahan, Jason Derulo, Ed Sheeran, The War And Treaty, Reba McEntire, Chicago, Camila Cabello, Stray Kids, Lauren Daigle, Train, Wynonna Judd, Charles Esten, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Lindsey Stirling, Keith Urban, Pharrell, Kelsea Ballerini, Old Dominion, Amos Lee, Gavin DeGraw, Luis Fonsi, Peter Frampton, Luke Bryan, Menudo and many more. For more information on how Musicians On Call delivers the healing power of music, visit www.musiciansoncall.org.

