Unplugged & Uncorked Raises Over $1 Million for Musicians On Call at Ziegfeld Ballroom in NYC

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unplugged & Uncorked returned to New York City on October 8th, bringing together more than 500 VIP guests, business leaders, and world-renowned artists for an evening of wine, music, and philanthropy at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. The premier wine and music event raised over $1 million to benefit Musicians On Call (MOC) and its mission to deliver the healing power of music to patients, families, and caregivers in healthcare facilities across the country.

Founded in 2021 by Rich Schaefer, President of Global Touring at AEG Presents, Glenn Nordlinger, Founder of The Nordlinger Group, and Michael Dorf, Founder of City Winery, Unplugged & Uncorked continues its tradition of uniting the music industry and its supporters around a cause that changes lives through music. In its first three years, the event raised $1 million for important causes in New York City.

“Partnering with Rich, Glenn, and Michael has been a driving force in raising both funds and awareness for Musicians On Call,” said Musicians On Call President & CEO Pete Griffin. “We are deeply grateful for the generosity of this community, whose support helped raise more than $1 million towards our mission to deliver the healing power of music. Thanks to their commitment, thousands of patients, families, and caregivers across the country will continue to experience the joy, comfort, and connection that music brings in moments that can otherwise feel overwhelming or isolating.”

The evening featured a rousing live performance from Hamilton Leithauser that had the room dancing during dinner. Leithauser, the hard-hitting, Carlyle-crooning frontman of The Walkmen, writes and records music in New York City. He has released six solo albums in the last 11 years, including the most recent release "This Side of the Island" in March 2025.

An emotional highlight of the night was Molly Oldham, a former patient who has experienced Musicians On Call’s programs, sharing her moving testimony of how music helped her during her battle with brain cancer. She was accompanied on piano by Ian Axel of the GRAMMY-winning duo A Great Big World, who brought the house down with his stirring rendition of the band’s smash hit “Say Something,” and shared his experience performing for patients in the hospital. Their stories reminded guests of the life-changing comfort and connection music provides at the bedside.

Throughout the night, guests bid on wine experiences and collections, and autographed guitars and sports and music memorabilia in the silent auction. The excitement culminated in a live auction filled with exclusive wine tastings, backstage artist experiences at sold-out concerts, and behind-the-scenes tours of world-famous recording studios.

From the wine glasses raised to the music that filled the room, Unplugged & Uncorked was more than a celebration; it was a night that proved the power music has to connect, comfort, and heal. The event was possible thanks to support from Grand Cru Sponsors Legends Global and Oak View Group; and Premier Cru Sponsors Citi, Maestro Cares Foundation, Wasserman Foundation, Gridiron Stadium Network, Hyundai Hope on Wheels, Amazon Music, Michael Falcon and FemHealth Ventures.

For more than 25 years, Musicians On Call has used music to promote and complement the healing process through bedside, virtual and digital streaming programs that are available across all 50 states. As the nation’s leading provider of live music in hospitals, MOC volunteers have performed for more than 1.2 million individuals in healthcare facilities nationwide.

For more information on Musicians On Call visit www.musiciansoncall.org.

About Musicians On Call (MOC)

For over 25 years, Musicians On Call (MOC) has delivered the healing power of music to patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments. More than 1.2 million people across all 50 states have experienced the joys of live music in the hospital setting through its bedside, virtual and streaming programs, making MOC the nation’s leading provider of live music in hospitals. Volunteers perform live for children and adults facing any health challenge, including Veterans recovering in VA facilities, family members supporting loved ones in need and healthcare workers caring for patients. With innovations like its online program platform, Musicians On Call continues expanding its programs nationwide to meet the growing demand from hospitals and revolutionize access to music in healthcare. MOC’s network includes Volunteer Guides, Volunteer Musicians and renowned artist supporters including Dolly Parton, Barry Manilow, Kelly Clarkson, Darius Rucker, Trisha Yearwood, Katy Perry, TWICE, Noah Kahan, Jason Derulo, Ed Sheeran, The War And Treaty, Reba McEntire, Chicago, Camila Cabello, Stray Kids, Lauren Daigle, Train, Wynonna Judd, Charles Esten, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Lindsey Stirling, Keith Urban, Pharrell, Kelsea Ballerini, Old Dominion, Amos Lee, Gavin DeGraw, Luis Fonsi, Peter Frampton, Luke Bryan, Menudo and many more. For more information on how Musicians On Call delivers the healing power of music, visit www.musiciansoncall.org.

