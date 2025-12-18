Musicians On Call Spreads Holiday Cheer Nationwide with Hope for the Holidays Celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holidays are a season for joyful memories, which can make them especially difficult for patients and caregivers separated from their loved ones. To bring warmth to those who need it most, Musicians On Call (MOC), a nonprofit that delivers the healing power of music to patients, families, and caregivers in healthcare facilities nationwide, is sharing the holiday spirit in hospitals with its annual Hope for the Holidays initiative. Through a special in-person program in Nashville and a nationwide virtual holiday concert, MOC is bringing comfort, connection, and joy to patients across the country during the festive season.

In Nashville, multi-platinum recording artists Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra and Emerson Hart of Tonic performed an intimate acoustic set for patients and hospital staff at TriStar Centennial Medical Center. Griffin and Hart shared personal stories alongside beloved holiday classics and fan-favorite hits, spreading warmth and a sense of community to those at the facility. Their music carried through hospital halls, offering a reminder that joy and connection are still possible, even during challenging times.

“Hope for the Holidays is one of our favorite traditions here at Musicians On Call,” said MOC President & CEO Pete Griffin. “Seeing Kevin, Emerson and MOC’s volunteers use their talents to bring joy, comfort and holiday spirit to people through their favorite songs is a powerful reminder of why our mission matters. Music truly has the ability to heal, uplift and connect us, especially during the holidays.”

Musicians On Call volunteers also performed for patients during the MOC Bedside program, creating heartfelt moments that truly touched patients’ lives. One patient, recently diagnosed with breast cancer, shared how profoundly the visit moved her. As the music filled the room, it brought back cherished memories of past holiday seasons, moments she had feared she might never experience again. Surrounded by the warmth and care of MOC’s volunteers, she found a sense of peace, familiarity, and hope in the midst of an overwhelming time. That day, she was reminded that even during treatment, joy, connection and the healing power of music remain possible.

In addition to the in-person celebrations, MOC proudly presents the 2025 Hope for the Holidays virtual concert, hosted by Griffin and Hart. This year’s virtual program features an inspiring lineup of performances designed to bring holiday cheer to patients and caregivers nationwide. Viewers will enjoy RAYE’s big hit “Worth It,” Lamont Landers’ soulful rendition of “Someday at Christmas,” NORA.’s heartfelt cover of “Winter Song,” Elevator Boys’ spirited take on “Jingle Bell Rock,” Straight No Chaser’s original “Feels Like Christmas,” N’Kenge’s powerful “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” Em Beihold, NIKI and Sydney Quiseng performing a cozy “Let It Snow,” Michelle Branch with a classic “Silent Night,” Melissa Errico’s joyful rendition of ”White Christmas” and John Oates’ jazzy “Santa Be Good to Me.” Sprinkled throughout the concert are heartfelt messages of cheer from Yola, Shinedown, Tigirlily Gold, The Band Loula, Sam Williams, Fly By Midnight, Twinnie, and Menudo, adding even more warmth to this year’s celebration. The virtual concert is shared with hospital partners across the country through the MOC Virtual program, ensuring patients and caregivers nationwide can experience the healing power of music and the warmth of the holiday season through the new year.

This celebration is possible thanks to the generous support of HCA Healthcare, Amazon Music and Live Nation. Their commitment ensures that programs like Hope for the Holidays reach as many individuals as possible during the holiday season.

For over 25 years, Musicians On Call has used music to promote and complement the healing process through bedside, virtual and digital streaming programs that are available across all 50 states. As the nation’s leading provider of live music in hospitals, MOC volunteers have performed for more than 1.2 million people in healthcare facilities nationwide.

About Musicians On Call (MOC)

