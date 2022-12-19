Actelis Extends Cyber-Hardened, Fiber-Grade, Rapid Deployment Networking to On Base Facilities Using Existing Infrastructure

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”) a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for wide area IoT applications, today reported that an on base US Military implementation utilizing Actelis’ technology is entering the final phase of deployment to provide networking for various divisions of the United States military.

By end of December 2022, Actelis intends to deliver the final remaining networking technology needed to complete the project which, will total more than 500,000 USD. Actelis is working with Communications Construction Services (CCS), a highly experienced consulting, design, engineering, and operating firm, in installing high-speed and secure networking systems for the Federal Government nationwide.

“We are very proud of this deployment as it provides our troops with a critical service, enabling deployment practically overnight, and for a cost that is typically ten times less than it would cost to install new fiber to this application,” said Tuvia Barlev, chairman and CEO of Actelis. “This project demonstrates our capability to deliver immediate, high-speed connectivity utilizing existing copper or fiber, over long distances, delivering the reliable networking required by the United States military.”

The technology delivered in partnership with CCS is part of Actelis’ unique hybrid fiber-copper networking portfolio designed to take advantage of the clients’ existing network infrastructure. The Actelis solution extends high-speed internet service to military barracks, solving the challenge of getting broadband service to remote locations, with tremendous time and cost savings compared to the cost of laying new fiber cabling. Further advantages include:

The expansion of Ethernet service delivery to reach more customers cost effectively, connecting remote locations over existing copper or fiber networks to reach buildings that are beyond the fiber footprint

Faster time to service, delivering an immediate solution utilizing existing networks with no need to trench fiber

Scalable, high bandwidth Ethernet service for advanced applications including voice, data, and video

High reliability and resiliency - Advanced mechanisms to mitigate line disruptions, harden its cyber security, ensuring high service availability

Full remote monitoring, management and provisioning via Actelis’ powerful EMS solution



This deployment is one example of how Actelis meets the needs of clients like the Federal Government. Many other IoT applications requiring fiber-grade connectivity utilizing Actelis solutions have been deployed for military installations such as surveillance camera systems, VoIP system upgrades, HVAC system monitoring, amongst others, all utilizing fiber or existing network infrastructure.

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications including federal, state and local government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom and campus applications. Actelis’ unique portfolio of hybrid fiber-copper, environmentally hardened aggregation switches, high density Ethernet devices, advanced management software and cyber-protection capabilities, unlocks the hidden value of essential networks, delivering safer connectivity for rapid, cost-effective deployment. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

