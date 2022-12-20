Steve Cox Appointed as Vice President of Customer Success at Command Alkon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in integrated software and technology solutions for the heavy building materials industry, has appointed Steve Cox as the Vice President of Customer Success, in which he will lead the Customer Success team in ensuring customers are realizing maximum business value from select Command Alkon solutions. Engaging post-implementation through the lifecycle of operational lifetime value, Steve's team will be focused on continually providing best practices to achieve the maximum value from their Command Alkon solutions.



“Steve is well-respected in the industry and at Command Alkon, having served in many leadership roles ranging from sales and marketing, business transformation, and client services over the past seven years,” said Martin Willoughby, Chief Executive Officer at Command Alkon. “With Steve serving in this capacity, we are able to further develop our value-driven customer success strategy, ensuring our clients get the most out of their investments with Command Alkon.”

Cox has been in the construction materials industry for over 25 years and has held many market-facing roles in his career— all focused within the heavy building materials supply chain and utilizing that experience to help companies innovate and drive success.

“There’s a saying that once you join this industry, you stay in for life – that’s largely in part to the people that comprise this industry,” said Steve. “In the many years I have been involved in the heavy building materials space, I have found this to be true. The people who make up our customer base are some of the best people you can meet, and I am honored to serve in a role focused on delivering value to their experiences and their success.”

Cox holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Auburn University and has sat on several industry advisory boards, including: the RMC Research & Education Foundation Board, the Concrete Industry Management National Steering Committee Board, and the Carbon Cure Industry Advisory Board. To learn more about Command Alkon’s leadership team, visit https://commandalkon.com/about/.

