EfTEN United Property Fund distributes approximately 584 000 euros to investors

EfTEN Capital AS, as the management company of the EfTEN United Property Fund (stock market ticker EFCUPFFT, ISIN code EE3500001609) decided to make a cash payment of 23,495 euro cents per unit from the fund to the unitholders. The payment constitutes 2,14% of the fund’s current NAV and 2,5% of the fund’s latest closing price. Since the listing of fund at Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange in May 2022, the fund has distributed 32 euro cents per fund unit.

The pay-out is based on the return of capital payment received from the fund's investments to the EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5 and financed in connection with refinancing the Vilnius former Danske office building loan.

The list of unitholders eligible for payment will be fixed as of the end of the business day of the settlement system of the securities registry (record date) on January 10, 2023. Based on the above, the day of changing the rights related to the units of the fund (ex-date) is January 9, 2023. Starting from that date, the person acquiring the units of the EfTEN United Property Fund does not participate in this distribution of income.

The payment to unitholders will be made on January 20, 2023 via cash transfer to unitholder's bank account and is subject to taxation according to the law.








