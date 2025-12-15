Net asset value of the EfTEN United Property Fund as of 30.11.2025

EfTEN United Property Fund earned a net profit of 236 thousand euros in November and 2,45 million euros in 11 months of 2025 (808 thousand euros the same period last year). The net asset value (NAV) of the fund unit was 11,31 euros at the end of November, increasing by 0,8% per month. If the fund's investment in the EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS share were to be recorded on the basis of its net asset value, the NAV of EfTEN United Property Fund would be 11,44 euros, increasing by 0,9% per month.

In Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ, where the fund has an 80% ownership, clients booked six terraced houses to be completed in early 2026 and purchased (entered into a real right contract) three terraced houses that had already been completed. In November, the development company earned a profit of 137 thousand euros and EfTEN United Property Fund also earned 24 thousand euros in interest income from the investment. At the beginning of December, the last 8 not reserved terraced houses, which will be completed in the spring of 2026 were released for public sale. In total, 12 terraced houses out of the total development volume (165 terraced and semi-detached house units) remain unsold or not booked.

In December, Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ made 500 thousand euros distribution to the fund. Of this, ca 100 thousand euros were accrued owner loan interest, and the rest was the repayment of the principal of the owner loan. The fund plans to distribute the received interest to investors in the spring 2026 together with the funds received from the sale of the last stage of the development. In total, the Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ has distributed to the fund 3,2 million euros this year. EfTEN United Property Fund invested a total of 3.52 million euros in the Uus-Järveküla residential development in 2021 and 2022.

A more detailed overview of EfTEN United Property Fund's portfolio can be found on the fund's website: https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee/en/fund-results-2/





Kristjan Tamla

Managing Director

Phone: 655 9515

E-mail: kristjan.tamla@eften.ee

Attachment