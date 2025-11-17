Net asset value of the EfTEN United Property Fund as of 31.10.2025

EfTEN United Property Fund earned a net profit of 110 thousand euros in October and 2.214 million euros in the first ten months of 2025 (the same period last year was 724 thousand euros). In October, the fund decided to make a distribution to investors in the amount of 420 thousand euros, or 16.9 euro cents per unit. As a result, the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's unit fell by 1,1% and was 11.22 euros at the end of October. Excluding the distribution, the EfTEN United Property Fund's NAV would have increased by 0,4%.

In October, clients booked six terraced houses to be completed in early 2026 in Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ, a development company where the fund has a 80% ownership. Monthly new reservations has only been higher a couple of times in the development company's history. In the Uus-Järveküla residential area, 18 terraced houses that have already been completed or will be completed in early 2026 have not yet been booked by clients. In October, EfTEN United Property Fund earned 24 thousand euros in interest income from its investment.

The profit of the fund's largest investment, the EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5, of which EfTEN United Property Fund owns 36.5%, was 220 thousand euros. The loan agreement on the fund's second largest investment, the former Danske Bank head office in Vilnius, expires at the beginning of December. The bank has made an offer to extend the agreement with a longer payment schedule, resulting in the fund’s higher free cash-flow. The interest margin will remain at the current level (190bp). Currently, 83% of the building is leased. In October, a new lease was signed for the full vacant area, with rent payments starting in March next year.

A more detailed overview of EfTEN United Property Fund's portfolio can be found on the fund's website: https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee/en/fund-results-2/





