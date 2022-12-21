ARC (Association of Related Churches) Recaps the Fifth Episode of UNSCRIPTED

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dino Rizzo, the executive director of ARC (Association of Related Churches), recently hosted pastors Jimmy Rollins and Stephen Chandler of the Union Church for the organization's fifth episode of its new and exciting web series, UNSCRIPTED.



The series follows Rizzo as he visits pastors and leaders throughout the world for honest sit-down chats. These incredible people are all giving their lives in the name of service, spreading the cause of Jesus Christ and making a major difference in the communities they serve.

The fifth episode of UNSCRIPTED features two incredible leaders -- Chandler and Rollins. Stephen Chandler and his wife Zai -- both members of the ARC Lead Team -- planted Destiny Church, which was ARC church plant No. 215.

After working for years in that capacity, the Chandlers merged with i5City, a church run by pastors Jimmy and Irene Rollins, to form Union Church in Baltimore, Maryland. Combining the two churches into one was uncharted territory for both, requiring trust, vulnerability, transparency, and humility to succeed.

"When you're an insecure leader, you don't have relationships," Rollins explained.

Rollins was vulnerable during the UNSCRIPTED episode, explaining that the fast growth and overall size of his i5City church only amplified his loneliness and insecurity. But, he said the pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic leveled the playing field among local pastors in his city, and he experienced a sharing of resources like he had never seen before.

"The ones that were isolated weren't bouncing back … your support system shortens your tragedies," Chandler said.

In the UNSCRIPTED episode, the three men also discuss how to put the kingdom above selfish ambition, recognize your gift, and be honest about whether pastoring is the right fit for you. They also discuss how to make decisions carefully with counsel and not in crisis, how to be open to change and losing control, and much more.

UNSCRIPTED is a series of raw, real discussions surrounding church planting, struggles, leadership, and relationships. The episodes are completely honest, unscripted conversations between Rizzo and his guests.

The web series helps expand the overall mission of ARC (Association of Related Churches) to support independent churches around the country in spreading the word of Jesus. The organization is a cooperative of independent churches that are from different backgrounds, networks, and denominations, and has helped to plant more than 1,000 churches across the globe since 2000.

ARC provides the financial and training support that these new church planters need to not only survive but thrive.

To watch the first episode of the UNSCRIPTED series featuring Dino Rizzo and Wayne Francis, visit ARC's YouTube page .

About ARC (Association of Related Churches)

ARC (Association of Related Churches) is a cooperative of independent churches from different denominations, networks, and backgrounds who strategically resource church planters and pastors to help them reach people with the message of Jesus. ARC exists to see a thriving church in every community, reaching people with the message of Jesus. Since its beginning in 2001, ARC has grown into a global organization and has helped plant more than 1,000 churches.

Media Contact:

Association of Related Churches

Birmingham, AL

inquiries@arcchurches.com

205.981.4566

arcchurches.com