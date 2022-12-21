PAC Machinery Showing Top Automatic Baggers, Medical Validatable Vacuum Sealers and Continuous Band Sealers to Kick Off 2023 Shows at WestPack

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Machinery, a leader in packaging equipment and packaging supplies with one of the most comprehensive ranges of equipment, will kick off the 2023 expo season at the WestPack show, at the Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, CA, February 7-9, 2023. PAC Will be showcasing its best-selling Rollbag automatic bagging machines: Rollbag® R785 and R1285 along with two sealers, the PVT Plus Med and D545 AV at booth #5321. The WestPack show is a great way for PAC Machinery to showcase its leading packaging machinery to customers and the packaging industry on the west coast.

“The solutions we are bringing are for customers in fulfillment, pharma, medical packaging and customers that need industrial sealing said Greg Berguig, VP Sales & Marketing, PAC Machinery. PAC’s unique advantage is that once we understand the details of the packaging requirements, we can make a solid recommendation from our diverse range of products to suggest the most optimal packaging solution. There is nothing like meeting face to face and showing customers what PAC Machinery has to offer. We bring a few of our top machines but attendee’s advantage is that they can ask our experts questions and also see other solutions from our bank of demo videos,” Berguig said.

MACHINES AT THE EXHIBIT

Rollbag R785 Automatic Bagger

This system is a unique, all-electric, tabletop automatic poly bagger It is a dependable, industrial quality, multi-shift packaging solution with an advanced control system that can operate up to 40 bags/min depending on the application and materials.

Rollbag R1285 Automatic Bagger



The Rollbag R1285 automatic bagger is the fastest tabletop poly mailer packaging system on the market for mail order fulfillment packaging with a first-bag-out printing feature that enables the packer to scan a packing list and print the corresponding shipping label on the next bag that is disbursed from the bagger.

PVT Plus Med Sealer The PVT Plus Med is a compact tabletop vacuum sealer, with gas flush capability and independent control of all process parameters.

The D545 AV Band Sealer is a flexible rotary pouch sealer that fits on a table. This continuous band sealer seals vertically and has a compact modern design that is ideal for applications that require accurate control of sealing temperature for consistent seal integrity.



See PAC Machinery at the WestPack Expo booth 5321 – The first packaging show of 2023

ABOUT PAC MACHINERY

For sales: sales@pacmachinery.com | 1.800.985.9570 | pacmachinery.com

As a leader in the flexible packaging industry for over 60 years, PAC Machinery is a trusted partner for businesses desiring more from their packaging capabilities. From global companies, pharmaceutical and medical industry manufacturers to online retailers, PAC Machinery can transform packaging operations with customized solutions that immediately improve ROI. Products include: versatile poly bagging, shrink wrapping, bag sealing and flow wrapping systems. PAC’s solutions increase productivity through automation, reduce return rates with superior package integrity, minimize package volume to save shipping costs, and extend product shelf life for maximum freshness. With better choices and more experience, PAC Machinery creates the ideal solution for any packaging requirement.

PAC Machinery’s globally recognized machine brands include: Packaging Aids, Vertrod, Clamco, and Rollbag, Headquartered in San Rafael, California with an additional manufacturing facilities in Berea, OH and Milwaukee, WI. PAC Machinery at 25 Tiburon Street, San Rafael, CA 94901.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Shannon Winans | PAC Machinery Marketing Director

1 (800) 985-9570 x261 | Shannonw@pacmachinery.com

