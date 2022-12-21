Heilind Electronics Featuring Mersen’s Modulostar® CMC10 Finger-Safe Fuse Holders

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, an authorized distributor for Mersen and a premier distributor of electronic components worldwide, is stocking the manufacturer’s Modulostar CMC10 Finger Safe Fuse holders.

Mersen’s CMC10 Fuse holders are finger-safe under IEC standards with an IP20 grade protection. Fuses can be changed safely by hand with ease under these conditions.

The modular fuse holders are available in 1, 2, 3, or 4 poles with or without a visual blown fuse indicator. The Modulostar® line features durable thermoplastic or thermoset materials and are lockable without any additional kit.

Visit Heilind’s website for more information about Mersen’s Modulostar® CMC10 Finger-Safe Fuse holders.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About Mersen

Mersen is a global expert in electrical power and advanced materials for high-tech industries, with over 135 years of experience, and more than 50 industrial sites and 16 R&D centers in 35 countries. Mersen Electrical Power provides a broad portfolio of products in electrical protection and control and offers solutions for power management applications. Mersen Electrical Power teams work with customers worldwide to design and to deliver customized solutions and key products into various key markets such as commercial, industrial, renewable energies, power electronics, and E-mobility. Mersen’s mission is to make customers applications safer and more reliable.

