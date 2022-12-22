TierPoint Renews Key Industry Certifications, Completes SSAE 18 Compliance Audits

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power digital transformation initiatives, today announced it has successfully completed its most recent round of NIST SP 800-53, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, GLBA, SOC 1, and SOC 2 annual compliance audits. TierPoint is also ISO 27001 certified, covering its Information Security Management System, corporate headquarters, and all major data centers. In addition, the company maintains ITAR and EU-US Privacy Shield registrations.



TierPoint met SSAE 18 standards for SOC 1 Type II, SOC 2 Type II, and SOC 2 + HITRUST audits for all its data centers. The SOC audits objectively evaluate the effectiveness of controls in place to address operations, security, availability, compliance, and financial reporting.

“Security, privacy protection, and reliability are key to the success of our customers and a priority for our company,” said TierPoint Chief Security Officer Paul Mazzucco. “Throughout the year, we deploy rigorous testing and infrastructure analyses to validate the security of our data centers and help make sure we meet and exceed applicable industry standards.”

Compliance certifications are considered important by many organizations seeking a colocation, cloud, or hybrid IT solution with uniform processes and practices that meet industry standards for physical and operational efficiency, privacy protection, and security. With dozens of data centers across the country, TierPoint is among a select few infrastructure providers that have achieved compliance certifications for such a large national footprint of facilities.

About TierPoint

TierPoint (tierpoint.com) is a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power the digital transformation of thousands of clients, from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. Taking an agnostic approach to helping clients achieve their most pressing business objectives, TierPoint is a champion for untangling the complexity of hybrid, multi-platform approaches to IT infrastructure, drawing on a comprehensive portfolio of services, from public to multitenant and private cloud, from colocation to disaster recovery, security, and more. TierPoint also has one of the largest and most geographically diversified U.S. footprints, with dozens of world-class, cloud-ready data centers in 20 markets, connected by a coast-to-coast network.