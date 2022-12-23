Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Zwevegem, BELGIUM

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 15 December 2022 to 21 December 2022

Share Buyback Program

On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 15 December 2022 to 21 December 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 72 968 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 15 December 2022 to 21 December 2022:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price paid (€)Lowest Price paid (€)Total Amount (€)
15 December 2022Euronext Brussels9 40235.0635.3634.88329 634
 MTF CBOE7 33935.0835.3834.88257 452
 MTF Turquoise1 10735.0235.3634.8838 767
 MTF Aquis2 00935.1135.3634.8670 536
16 December 2022Euronext Brussels9 11135.0035.1434.68318 885
 MTF CBOE7 77135.0135.1634.80272 063
 MTF Turquoise1 09735.0135.1434.8038 406
 MTF Aquis2 03435.0135.1434.8071 210
19 December 2022Euronext Brussels7 19435.2135.3035.08253 301
 MTF CBOE5 82735.2235.3235.10205 227
 MTF Turquoise80135.2235.3035.1228 211
 MTF Aquis1 95835.2135.3035.1268 941
20 December 2022Euronext Brussels9 05535.2635.4035.06319 279
 MTF CBOE2 84235.2435.4035.02100 152
 MTF Turquoise23635.2835.4035.208 326
 MTF Aquis1 93035.3635.4035.1068 245
21 December 2022Euronext Brussels2 17235.4235.5635.2676 932
 MTF CBOE64835.3435.5835.2822 900
 MTF Turquoise19035.4335.5235.266 732
 MTF Aquis24535.3335.4035.288 656
Total 72 96835.1435.5834.682 563 855

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 057 shares during the period from 15 December 2022 to 21 December 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 15 December 2022 to 21 December 2022:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
15 December 20223 00034.9635.0034.86104 880
16 December 202280034.7534.8034.7027 800
19 December 202240034.9034.9034.9013 960
20 December 202285734.9935.0034.8029 986
21 December 202200.000.000.000
Total5 057176 626


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
15 December 202200.000.000.000
16 December 202200.000.000.000
19 December 202280035.2535.3035.2028 200
20 December 202240035.5035.5035.5014 200
21 December 20221 40035.6335.7035.5049 882
Total2 60092 282

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 62 762 shares.

On 21 December 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 332 792 own shares, or 7.34% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

p221223E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement