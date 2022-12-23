Octopus Titan VCT plc

Purchase of securities and total voting rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that on 22 December 2022 the Company purchased for cancellation 15,754,261 ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the capital of the Company ("Shares") at a price of 85.0699‬p per Share.

Octopus Investments Nominees Limited ("OINL"), part of the Octopus Group, has purchased 446,198 shares over a period of time. This was to ensure that shareholders were not disadvantaged due to administrative errors. The Company has agreed to purchase, for cancellation, those shares from OINL in accordance with its share buy back policy at a price of up to a 5% discount on the then prevailing net asset value per Share. Accordingly, the price paid per share is 84.9p, with total consideration of £378,822.10 paid to OINL. This purchase constitutes a smaller related party transaction under Listing Rule 11.1.10R.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 1,367,949,929‬ Ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75