Information release calendar for 2023

Interim information of Grigeo AB will be prepared and financial results will be released on these dates:
- February 24, 2023 – Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2022.
- April 6, 2023 – Annual audited Financial Statements for the year 2022.
- May 25, 2023 – Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2023.
- August 24, 2023 – Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2023.
- November 23, 2023 – Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2023.
On April 28, 2023, the Company plans to hold an ordinary general meeting of shareholders.
Gintautas Pangonis
President of Grigeo AB
+370 5 243 5801