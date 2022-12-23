Information release calendar for 2023

Vilnius, LITHUANIA

Interim information of Grigeo AB will be prepared and financial results will be released on these dates:

  • February 24, 2023 – Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2022.
  • April 6, 2023 – Annual audited Financial Statements for the year 2022.
  • May 25, 2023 – Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2023.
  • August 24, 2023 – Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2023.
  • November 23, 2023 – Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2023.

On April 28, 2023, the Company plans to hold an ordinary general meeting of shareholders.

Gintautas Pangonis
President of Grigeo AB
+370 5 243 5801