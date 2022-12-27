ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Veldhoven, NETHERLANDS

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
19-Dec-2210,076€541.46€5,455,776.15
20-Dec-2212,562€532.92€6,694,533.50
21-Dec-2212,263€537.42€6,590,331.18
22-Dec-2212,769€536.43€6,849,720.64
23-Dec-2212,560€519.42€6,523,854.91

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

