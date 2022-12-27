Heilind Electronics Featuring Amphenol Industrial’s UL1977 Effortless & Arcless DIN Connectors by Eaxtron

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Amphenol Industrial offers the UL1977 Effortless & Arcless DIN Connectors by Eaxtron as part of its full line of Amphenol Industrial connectors.

The patented Vortex Clip™ creates more contact points, improves conductivity, and dramatically reduces the effort required for coupling. The connector is tested to 12,000 mating cycles compared to 7,000 from competing products.

These connectors are available in multiple voltage ratings from 24V to 80V and feature 2x power pins and up to 4x signal pins. 160A, 320A, and 430A specifications are available. The Eaxtron UL1977 DIN charging connector is designed for applications in industrial & manufacturing equipment, power generation, non-automotive transportation, and military-aerospace.

Visit Heilind’s website for more information about Amphenol Industrial’s UL1977 Effortless & Arcless DIN Connectors by Eaxtron

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About Amphenol Industrial

Amphenol Industrial Operations, a division of Amphenol Corporation, is a leading manufacturer of cylindrical connectors and accessories since 1932. A recognized leader in interconnect systems for harsh environment applications, Amphenol Industrial’s product lines consist of rectangular, standard miniature, fiber optic, EMI/EMP filter, and a variety of special application connectors.

