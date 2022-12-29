Food Lion Feeds and Neighbors Help Provide 5.4 Million Meals to Address Hunger this Holiday Season

SALISBURY, N.C., Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds, in partnership with its customers, helped provide 5.4 million meals* to help nourish neighbors through its annual Holidays Without Hunger campaign. The initiative benefits Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, and its 33 local Feeding America member food banks as well as hundreds of partner feeding agencies throughout Food Lion’s 10-state operating area. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.



During the Holidays Without Hunger campaign, which ran from Nov. 9 – Dec. 24, customers purchased a specially marked, prepacked Holidays Without Hunger food box for $6 or made a cash donation at checkout in-store or online through Food Lion To Go. Each Food Lion store donated the purchased boxes directly to local Feeding America member food banks or a partner feeding agency in the store’s community. Additionally, 100% of all cash donations directly support Feeding America and its member food banks.

“Last year, more than 53 million people turned to charitable food assistance for help getting food,” said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. “As food banks continue to experience increased demand, we're thankful for Food Lion Feeds and its customers, whose donations are helping to provide millions of meals to communities facing hunger this season and beyond.”

Since the Food Lion Feeds Holidays Without Hunger campaign began in 2014, customers have helped to provide more than 32 million meals to neighbors in need.

“During a time when we know the need is critical and families are facing hunger, we are grateful to partner with our customers to address food insecurity in our communities,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “We care about nourishing our neighbors in need and are proud to support our food bank partners and local feeding agencies to help them secure the resources they need to serve the most vulnerable families in our communities.”

The Holidays Without Hunger campaign is one of many efforts Food Lion Feeds has led this holiday season. In addition to this holiday campaign, Food Lion Feeds partnered with college football teams to help provide 828,000 meals to local Feeding America member food banks. Additionally, in support of the global Giving Tuesday movement, Food Lion Feeds provided another 500,000 meals* to Feeding America, nourishing neighbors in need this holiday season. In addition to providing meals, the omnichannel retailer encourages its associates to give in-kind contributions, such as services and time, to food banks and pantries in their communities throughout the holiday season.

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals** by 2025.

For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to fight hunger, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. Through the Holidays Without Hunger campaign, Food Lion guaranteed a minimum donation of $100,000 (monetary equivalent of 1 million meals) from Nov. 9 – Dec. 24, 2022.

**Food Lion Feeds helps provide meals through a combination of product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; capital campaign support for feeding agencies; and volunteer hours by associates, based on various meal equivalent formulas.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 21 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CONTACTS: Food Lion Media Relations 704-245-3317 publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/553a4e05-0c8c-4c53-bb43-ea65adc3ccc8