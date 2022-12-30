Bigbank AS is planning to raise additional capital

English Estonian

Bigbank AS is planning an issue of subordinated bonds in Q1 2023 in the total volume of up to 15 million euros. It will be the second issue of the subordinated bond programme of Bigbank AS with a total volume of up to 35 million euros created in 2022 and is expected to be carried out under the base prospectus registered by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority on 5 September 2022. The subordinated bonds are planned to be offered in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Bigbank AS will notify about the start of the offering period, including the subscription terms, separately.

In addition, Bigbank AS also plans to carry out a private placement of Additional Tier 1 bonds (AT1 bonds) in the first quarter of 2023. Due to the complexity of AT1 bonds, the bonds are not planned to be offered publicly and the offer will be aimed only at selected investors.

The purpose of raising capital is to strengthen the own funds position of Bigbank AS and cover the capital requirements applicable to Bigbank AS.

Bigbank AS ( www.bigbank.eu ) is a bank based on Estonian capital focused on loans and deposits of private and corporate customers, which, in addition to activities in Estonia, has branches in Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania and Bulgaria, and which also offers its products as a cross-border service in Austria, Germany and the Netherlands. Bigbank AS balance sheet exceeds 1.5 billion euros.

