Command Alkon’s February TRAININGDAYS Event to Take Place in Chicago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in integrated software and technology solutions for the heavy building materials industry, will offer their TRAININGDAYS Regional event in Chicago, IL. System users and administrators gather at these events to stay current on new functions and features, hone skills on administration and configuration, and to learn best practices/share tips for receiving maximum value from their systems. The training sessions, led by Command Alkon application and industry experts, will be held February 6-9 at the Embassy Suites Chicago Downtown Magnificent Mile.



“We are excited to be making our way back to Chicago for TRAININGDAYS,” said Steve Cox, Vice President of Customer Success. “This live, focused, hands-on training experience enables users to interact face-to-face with application experts and industry peers. Our clients find value in having an environment dedicated to learning where they can focus on refining their skills as well as sharing knowledge with other system users.”

Product users and system administrators that attend these sessions receive personal, comprehensive training on Command Alkon products that are at the heart of their daily operations. Training offerings will be available across the following product lines: Apex, COMMANDbatch, COMMANDseries, Integra, COMMANDqc, Ruckit, TrackIt, Libra, COMMANDassurance, and CONNEX Dispatch.

Registration fees are $850 per person for 1 day, $1200 for 2 days, $1500 for 3 days, and $2000 for 4 days. In addition to the wide array of classes to choose from, these fees also include lunch and drinks on each training day attended and laptops for hands-on classes.

Detailed class outlines, event schedule, hotel reservations, and online registration are available here.

Command Alkon holds sessions like these at locations around the globe throughout the year. Visit commandalkon.com and click on “Events” to stay informed about this and future learning opportunities.

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials. Command Alkon customer-focused suite of solutions enable you to take control of distributed, complex production and operations, while empowering teams to drive real-world impact. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com.

