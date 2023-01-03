Utah Department of Public Safety implements eSOPH background software to hire faster without compromising quality

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Utah Department of Public Safety recently made the decision to transition to the innovative eSOPH background investigation system by Miller Mendel, Inc. and in doing so, the agency joined the largest public safety background network in the nation.



The Utah Department of Public Safety expects to process at least 500 applicants per year using eSOPH. In addition to taking advantage of eSOPH’s industry-leading standard functionality, the Utah Department of Public Safety will utilize several of the eSOPH’s optional features, including the social media screening service, which allows investigators to request social media and online activity screening reports for applicants with one click.

eSOPH, which stands for electronic Statement of Personal History, has been used by city, county, and state police agencies across the nation to conduct over 100,000 pre-employment public safety background investigations. Agencies using eSOPH report saving up to 50 percent of their time per background investigation. By transitioning to eSOPH, the Utah Department of Public Safety is now connected to over 165 agencies using the software nationwide.

ABOUT UTAH DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Utah Department of Public Safety is comprised of 11 divisions and bureaus that include the Utah Highway Patrol, the Division of Emergency Management, Driver License division, Statewide Information and Analysis Center, State Bureau of Investigation, State Fire Marshal, Highway Safety Office, Communications, State Crime Lab, Bureau of Criminal Identification, and Peace Officers Standards and Training. The Utah Department of Public Safety dive team, Aero Bureau, Special Emergency Response Team and Public Protection Unit also fall under the agency which is made up of more than 1,500 state employees who are stationed across Utah.

ABOUT MILLER MENDEL, INC.

Miller Mendel, Inc. (“MMI”) creates, sells, and supports its software technology solutions for local, state, and federal public safety agencies and is the holder of two patents (U.S. Patent No. 9070098 and U.S. Patent No. 10043188) related to the features of its flagship product, eSOPH. Our primary focus is to turn past practices used by city, county, and state governments into efficient and cost-effective electronic solutions. MMI is known for creating category-leading systems and providing responsive, exceptional support to all our clients. We place great pride in straightforward and transparent operational practices that foster a high level of respect and praise from our government clients.