ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP Continues to Recruit for the Future

Tarrytown, New York, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates (ENTA) proudly announces that Dr. Rafael Cardona, MD, will be joining its White Plains clinical office, located at 222 Bloomingdale Road, White Plains, New York, as of September 1, 2023.

Dr. Cardona will provide both adult and pediatric patients with care for general ear, nose, and throat diseases. He completed his Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering at the University of Puerto Rico and graduated with his doctorate from Universidad Central del Caribe--School of Medicine in Puerto Rico. Dr. Cardona then completed his residency in Otolaryngology—Head and Neck Surgery at Albany Medical College in Albany, NY. He is also bilingual—fluent in Spanish and English.

Dr. Cardona will practice alongside otolaryngologists Daniel Gold, MD, Steven B. Kase, MD, Stefan Mlot, MD, Dan Moskowitz, MD, FACS, Richard A. Rosenberg, MD, FACS, Frank G. Shechtman, MD, FACS, Melin Tan-Geller, MD, Richard T. Yung, MD, FACS, and allergist/immunologist Cynthia Jerome, MD, FAAAAI, FACAAI, as well as audiologists Ilene Shapiro, MA, Francesca Tschorn, AuD, and Sue Weinstein, MS.

The office in White Plains includes 18 fully equipped exam rooms, 2 procedure rooms, 3 audio booths, 2 hearing aid dispensing rooms, an ABR/ENG room, and a fully outfitted allergy section complete with 2 additional exam rooms, 2 injection rooms, and a testing room.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Cardona to our experienced team," said Daniel Gold, MD, Otolaryngologist and Partner at ENTA’s White Plains office. "He joins us with a strong focus on Comprehensive ENT, and we know that he will add immeasurable quality and value to our practice, and to our patients’ health care experience.”

“The wonderful growth and success of our practice is a by-product of our diligent recruitment efforts. We are constantly seeking out the best and brightest young physicians in the country—and Dr. Cardona is no exception,” says Robert Glazer, Chief Executive Officer of ENTA. “Having someone of Dr. Cardona’s expertise is yet another example of the caliber of physician we want to attract. I am certain he will serve White Plains’ patients with the level of clinical excellence that we’re known for.”

“We are so excited and honored to welcome Dr. Cardona to our family here at ENTA,” said David Godin, MD, President and Chairman of the Board of ENTA. “ENTA seeks to have the most reputable and skilled physicians join our practice. Recruiting Dr. Cardona to our team is proof of that promise. We are proud of the growth and reputation we have achieved in Westchester County and the surrounding communities.”

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is the largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology practice in the country, with over 300 providers practicing in over 55 clinical locations throughout New York and New Jersey. Each ENTA clinical office is comprised of world-class physicians who are specialists and sub-specialists in their respective fields, providing the highest level of expertise and care. With a wide range of services including Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Treatment of Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Thyroid, Parathyroid and Head and Neck Surgery, Sleep Medicine, Hearing and CT Services, ENTA Is able to meet the needs of patients of all ages. ENTA is also affiliated with some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world, including The Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center. Each year ENTA physicians are voted ‘Top Doctor’ by Castle Connolly, a true testament to the exceptional care and service they provide to their patients.

