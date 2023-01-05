See Command Alkon’s Cloud-Based Solutions in Action at 2023 World of Concrete in Las Vegas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider bringing together technology and people to support the heavy building materials community, is delighted to once again exhibit at the 2023 World of Concrete at The Las Vegas Convention Center, January 17-19. This is the industry’s largest annual international event showcasing innovative products and technologies, construction machinery and equipment, educational and training courses, and unlimited networking opportunities for sustaining and grow business.



“I’m thrilled to participate in my first World of Concrete,” said Ranjeev Teelock, Chief Product Officer at Command Alkon. “This is a unique opportunity to engage and connect with concrete producers from around the world and to deliver further knowledge of best practices and problem-solving strategies through collaboration, as well as share updates, innovative features, roadmaps of our solutions with live product demonstrations.”

Join Command Alkon in the North Hall at N1436 where we will be featuring Inventory and Replenishment and Dispatch. Cloud-based Dispatch offers centralized management of plant data and pricing and a consolidated view of total customer demand and operational capacity each day. Command Alkon’s Inventory and Replenishment enables operations to automatically forecast inventory needs, place vendor orders, and replenish inventory based on scheduled daily orders.

Solutions experts will be highlighting Dispatch, Inventory and Replenishment, and more through In-Booth Demonstrations:

Tuesday | Jan 18th

10:00a - 10:20a: Modernized Fleet Telematics with TrackIt

11:00a - 11:20a: CONNEX Dispatch

12:00p - 12:20p: Automating Management of Your Inbound Materials with CONNEX

1:00p - 1:20p: Take Charge of Your Inbound Trucking with Ruckit

2:00p - 2:20p: Concrete Telematics Data from the Drum with COMMANDassurance

3:30p - 4:00p: The CONNEX Approach: Your Journey to Automating & Digitizing Your Operations & Supply Chain



Wednesday | Jan 19th

10:00a - 10:20a: Fleet Delivery Cycle Monitoring, Engine Data Analysis & Alerts

11:00a - 11:20a: CONNEX eTicketing & Insights

12:00p - 12:20p: Concrete Telematics Data from the Drum with COMMANDassurance

1:00p - 1:20p: Automating Management of Your Inbound Materials with CONNEX

2:00p - 2:20p: eTicketing Compliance for DOT Work

3:00p - 3:20p: CONNEX Dispatch



Thursday | Jan 20th

10:00a - 10:20a: CONNEX Dispatch

11:00a - 11:20a: Take Charge of Your Inbound Trucking with Ruckit

12:00p - 12:20p: Concrete Telematics Data from the Drum with COMMANDassurance

1:00p - 1:20p: Fleet Delivery Cycle Monitoring, Engine Data Analysis & Alerts

2:00p - 2:20p: Automating Management of Your Inbound Materials with CONNEX

To learn more about 2023 World of Concrete, visit the website.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials. Command Alkon customer-focused suite of solutions enable you to take control of distributed, complex production and operations, while empowering teams to drive real-world impact. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com