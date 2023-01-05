Newsweek Names Food Lion One of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity

SALISBURY, N.C., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion has been recognized by Newsweek as one of “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity.” Food Lion, an omnichannel retailer with 82,000 associates serving towns and cities across 10 states, has a commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment where associates have a sense of belonging and feel comfortable being themselves.



“The work we do to support and celebrate our associates is an ongoing priority as part our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Linda Johnson, Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Communications, Food Lion. “This recognition from Newsweek underscores the importance of making Food Lion a great place to work. Our associates are the heart of Food Lion and a reflection of the diverse towns and cities we serve.”

The ranking scored 1,000 companies across the U.S. for their value of diversity in their workplaces. Newsweek, in cooperation with Plant-A Insights Group, used publicly available data, interviews with Human Resources professionals and a large-scale employee study to develop the list. Respondents were asked questions about corporate culture, working environment and more.

Food Lion, categorized in the Consumer sector, is among the companies across six economic sectors that survey respondents said truly respect and value different kinds of people.

Food Lion has received ongoing recognition for being a diverse, equitable and inclusive employer. For the past 13 consecutive years, Food Lion has earned a perfect 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index. For the past five years, Food Lion has been named one of the Top 50 Best-of-the-Best Corporation for Inclusion by the National Business Inclusion Consortium, spearheaded by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce. Meg Ham, President of Food Lion, is a member of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ coalition, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance this important work.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 21 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

CONTACTS:

Food Lion Media Relations

704-245-3317

publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e28bfe1-8f4f-4778-a561-204f9aa13c77