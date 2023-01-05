Samba TV & TCL Announce Research and Development Partnership to Build Next Generation of AI Powered Smart TVs

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samba TV, the leading provider of television technology and content analytics, today announced it has entered into a new multi-year research and development (R&D) venture with TCL, one of the leading consumer electronics brands in the world. The newly-announced partnership will lead to the development and deployment of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and content analytics to TCL TVs and make features of Samba AI, a suite of advanced AI and machine learning (ML) technologies available worldwide.



“From pioneering the first content recognition algorithms in Connected TVs, to innovating the next gen Smart TV experience powered by artificial intelligence, today’s announcement builds on Samba TV’s history of innovation and opens the door to an entirely new and exciting future where advanced AI will become the foundation of the television viewing experience. Together with TCL, we are committed to driving the industry into the future where the living room experience is personal, interactive, and immersive,” said Samba TV CEO and Co-Founder Ashwin Navin.





The partnership will accelerate the development of Smart Screen — a next generation viewing experience for consumers with on-screen content information and recommendations, powered by Samba AI and content identification. Samba TV and TCL will unveil the first version of these capabilities in a joint presentation with TCL at the Consumer Electronics Show beginning today at the Las Vegas Convention Center (Tech East, Central Hall, booth # 16915 and 16937).

“TCL is excited to partner with an industry leader like Samba TV that continues to shape the future of television. Together we look forward to building a new generation of connected TV with a more seamless experience for viewers to drive deeper engagement,” said Shaoyong Zhang, CEO of TCL Electronics. “Samba TV’s transformative AI technology will provide tremendous new capabilities that will both delight the consumer and provide exciting new possibilities for TCL to deliver new experiences and new revenue streams."

Samba TV’s AI and ML technology intelligently deconstructs the on-screen content in real-time, identifying actors and actresses, brands, and products that appear as well as in-scene music and other viewing recommendations. In addition to content recognition advances, Samba TV and TCL will be unveiling Gesture Control, where viewers can seamlessly interface with the display by simply using hand movements for a more interactive viewing experience. This underlying platform powers an array of new consumer experiences, including Smart Screen, which enables TV owners to receive the benefit of new innovations over the lifetime of the device much like the continuous updates one expects from next generation automobiles that are connected and constantly learning and evolving with more usage data.

About Samba TV‍

Samba TV has transformed the TV from a pane of glass on the wall to a window into the heart of audiences. We are the global leader in television technology powering real-time insights and audience analytics to enable unparalleled marketing efficiency and effectiveness. Our proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in televisions, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over 100 countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey. Our independent currency-grade measurement has future-proofed advertising for the next generation, empowering advertisers to connect with their audiences on any platform, across every screen.

About TCL

With a lineup of award-winning televisions, audio products, mobile devices, and appliances, TCL takes pride in delivering meaningful experiences by combining thoughtful design and the latest technology. As one of the world’s largest consumer electronics brands, our extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, helps TCL deliver innovation for all. For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com .

