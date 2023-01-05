Heilind Electronics Featuring Alpha Wire’s Cable Glands

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, an authorized distributor for Alpha Wire and a premier distributor of electronic components worldwide, is featuring Alpha Wire’s lineup of cable protection products, including their full range of cable glands.

Alpha Wire cable glands are designed to protect cables from the elements making them a good fit for harsh environment applications such as manufacturing, offshore platforms, electrical, shipyards and more. The cable glands are IP68 compliant to keep out dust, dirt, sand, water and even protect against flames.

Alpha Wire cable glands are available in NPT, metric, and PG thread sizes. Each cable gland is packaged with a locknut and gasket to protect from the elements while minimizing strain on the cable itself.

Visit Heilind’s website for more information about Alpha Wire’s lineup of cable glands.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About Alpha Wire

Alpha Wire designs and manufactures industry-leading wire, cable and tubing products for factory automation, packaging, automotive, alternative energy, medical, semiconductor fabrication and other technically advanced applications.

