Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 29 December 2022 to 4 January 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 29 December 2022 to 4 January 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 71 339 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 29 December 2022 to 4 January 2023:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price paid (€)
|Lowest Price paid (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|29 December 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|6 521
|36.08
|36.40
|35.56
|235 278
|MTF CBOE
|2 101
|36.11
|36.26
|35.80
|75 867
|MTF Turquoise
|691
|36.10
|36.42
|35.82
|24 945
|MTF Aquis
|904
|36.14
|36.40
|35.80
|32 671
|30 December 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 607
|36.36
|36.58
|36.26
|312 951
|MTF CBOE
|6 365
|36.36
|36.58
|36.28
|231 431
|MTF Turquoise
|1 032
|36.38
|36.58
|36.32
|37 544
|MTF Aquis
|1 840
|36.38
|36.56
|36.30
|66 939
|2 January 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|8 266
|37.14
|37.26
|36.76
|306 999
|MTF CBOE
|5 548
|37.14
|37.40
|36.72
|206 053
|MTF Turquoise
|923
|37.13
|37.24
|36.72
|34 271
|MTF Aquis
|1 651
|37.13
|37.26
|36.72
|61 302
|3 January 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|8 195
|37.69
|37.92
|37.34
|308 870
|MTF CBOE
|5 393
|37.69
|37.94
|37.38
|203 262
|MTF Turquoise
|979
|37.72
|37.94
|37.40
|36 928
|MTF Aquis
|1 736
|37.71
|37.92
|37.44
|65 465
|4 January 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|5 380
|38.32
|38.54
|37.92
|206 162
|MTF CBOE
|2 469
|38.30
|38.54
|37.96
|94 563
|MTF Turquoise
|965
|38.34
|38.50
|38.02
|36 998
|MTF Aquis
|1 773
|38.35
|38.52
|37.94
|67 995
|Total
|71 339
|37.10
|38.54
|35.56
|2 646 494
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 075 shares during the period from 29 December 2022 to 4 January 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 11 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from
29 December 2022 to 4 January 2023:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|29 December 2022
|875
|35.80
|35.90
|35.70
|31 325
|30 December 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|2 January 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|3 January 2023
|200
|37.20
|37.20
|37.20
|7 440
|4 January 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|1 075
|—
|—
|—
|38 765
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|29 December 2022
|800
|36.05
|36.20
|35.90
|28 840
|30 December 2022
|400
|36.50
|36.50
|36.50
|14 600
|2 January 2023
|3 400
|37.20
|37.40
|36.80
|126 480
|3 January 2023
|2 800
|37.69
|37.90
|37.30
|105 532
|4 January 2023
|3 600
|38.26
|38.54
|37.98
|137 736
|Total
|11 000
|—
|—
|—
|413 188
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 50 937 shares.
On 4 January 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 416 598 own shares, or 7.48% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment