Global Airway Management Devices Market to Surpass US$ 3,080.7 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global airway management devices market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,825.4 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Airway Management Devices Market:

Players in the market are engaged in launching new products, in order to expand their product portfolio. This is expected to increase the growth of the global airway management devices market over the forecast period.

In May 2021, Boston Scientific Corporation, a biotechnology company, on May 25, 2022, it had completed CE Mark for the EXALT Model B Single-Use Bronchoscope, a single-use device designed for bedside procedures in the intensive care unit, operating room and bronchoscopy suite. The EXALT Model B Bronchoscope will be offered in three sizes – slim, regular and large – to allow for use in a wide variety of bronchoscopy procedures such as secretion management, airway intubation, percutaneous tracheostomy, double lumen endotracheal tube placement, and biopsies.

Moreover, in October 2018, Vapotherm Inc., a medical device company, received the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its respiratory assistance product, Flow Hi-VNI system. It removes heavy carbon dioxide and oxygen depleted exhaled air, and supplies with humidified oxygen-rich air through nasal cannulas.

In addition, increase in the inorganic growth strategy such as acquisition by key market player is also expected to drive the growth of the market for the forecast period. For instance, in January 2022, Pulmodyne Inc., an Indianapolis-based medical equipment company, was acquired by the Intersurgical, a U.K.-based medical device company. As a result of the acquisition, Intersurgical will have a stronger market position in the U.S. and will have the chance to grow sales of the Pulmodyne product lines through its wide global network.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global airway management devices market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period due to increase in the product launch by key market players. For instance, on July 1, 2022, Verathon, a global provider of medical devices, announced the launch of the BFlex 2.8 Single-use Bronchoscope. BFlex single-use bronchoscopes are designed specifically for the critical needs of the ICU (intensive care unit) and OR (operating room).

Among patient type, pediatrics segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing use of advanced airway management devices in pediatric cases. For instance, according to an article published by Department of Anesthesiology, Kyoto, Japan, in May 2021, in paediatric cases, a Video Laryngoscopes is frequently the first option for challenging intubations. Moreover, Advanced Supraglottic Airway Management Devices have small sizes for infants, and some function effectively as conduits for endotracheal intubation.

Among region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing surgeries for chronic diseases such as cardiac surgery, which in turn is increasing the demand for airway management devices. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2021, on an average 11,474,800 cardiac surgeries were performed in the U.S. According to data published by the World Health Organization, in August 2019, about 500,000 open heart surgeries are performed each year in the U.S.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global airway management devices market include Medtronic PLC, ICU Medical, Inc., Viggo Medical Devices, Teleflex Incorporated, Olympus America, Polymedicure, Ambu A/S., Verathon Inc., SourceMark, SunMed, KARL STORZ, Flexicare (Group) Limited, and Vyaire Medical

Market Segmentation:

Global Airway Management Devices Market, By Device Type: Supraglottic Airway Management Devices Laryngeal Mask Airway Oropharyngeal Airway Nasopharyngeal Airway Infraglottic Airway Management Devices Endotracheal Tubes Tracheostomy Tubes Laryngoscopes Conventional Laryngoscope Video Laryngoscopes Resuscitators Others (Cricothyrotomy Kits, etc.)

Global Airway Management Devices Market, By Use: Single Use Reusable

Global Airway Management Devices Market, By Patient Type: Adult Patient Pediatrics

Global Airway Management Devices Market, By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers Others (Home Care, etc.)

Global Airway Management Devices Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



