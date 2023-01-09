Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size to Surpass USD 497.5 BN by 2030

Tokyo, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The water and wastewater treatment market size was accounted at USD 299.83 billion in 2022. The goal of wastewater treatment is to shield people and the environment from hazardous and damaging substances contained in wastewater. Facilities for water treatment hasten the natural process of purifying water. These facilities cleanse industrial and municipal wastewater, filter out contaminants, and then release the clean water back into the environment using a variety of techniques (physical, chemical, and biological).



Rapid urbanization and population growth, strict water treatment regulations, the growing demand for new water resources, the growing focus on public health & water quality, and the rising incidence of waterborne diseases are all factors driving the water and wastewater treatment market's high growth. However, the expensive installation, upkeep, and operating expenses are anticipated to significantly slow the growth of this industry.

The water and wastewater treatment market is anticipated to see considerable growth potential due to the rising demand for energy-efficient and cutting-edge water treatment technology. The main obstacles to the expansion of this sector are the aging and corrosion of current water infrastructure. The market for water and wastewater treatment is anticipated to see considerable growth potential due to the rising demand for energy-efficient and cutting-edge water treatment technology. The main obstacles to the expansion of this sector are the aging and corrosion of current water infrastructure.

Large-scale water treatment demand is expected in North America throughout the projection period from the pharmaceutical and beverage industries in nations like Canada and the U.S. Demand for water and wastewater treatment in the subcontinent has been sparked by the enormous requirement for electricity production to support industrial and infrastructure expansion.

Report highlights

By equipment, the membrane separation segments has held revenue share of 19.81% in 2021.

By equipment, the sludge treatment segment is expected to reach at highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

By process, the tertiary segments have held for 43% of global market share in 2021, and growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030.

By process, the secondary segments are poised to reach at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030.

By applications, the municipal segments have contributed market share of 66% in 2021.

The Asia Pacific has captured market share of 32.7% sales share in 2021 and it is growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Regional Snapshots

In 2022, North America had the biggest market share for the treatment of wastewater and water. In the near future, it is projected to rule. This is due to the enormous demand for treated water from the beverage and pharmaceutical industries in countries like the United States.

In terms of revenue share, it is anticipated that the market for water and wastewater treatment in Asia Pacific would soon surpass that of North America. This is supported by the fact that nations like China, India, and Southeast Asia have invested much in upgrading the region's water quality and sanitation facilities.

The restoration of the current water treatment services and the maintenance of the regional infrastructure will enhance the European market and encourage the use of innovative wastewater treatment technologies in the next years.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 497.5 Billion CAGR 6.53% from 2022 to 2030 Asia Pacific Regional Share 32.7% in 2021 Municipal Segment Share 66.30% in 2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032 Key Players Suez Environnement S.A., Veolia Environnement SA., Xylem, Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., 3M Company, Inc., Pentair plc, United Utilities Group PLC, Kingspan Group Plc, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Bio-Microbics, Inc., Calgon Carbon Corporation, Trojan Technologies Inc., Kemira Oyj, Thermax Limited, Wog Technologies, Golder Associates, Inc., SWA Water Technologies PTY LTD., and Other

Market dynamics

Drivers

Industrial waste deposition is a result of increased urbanization and industrialization is increasing the demand. Due to both the tremendous demand for clean water caused by water scarcity and the depletion of water supplies and reservoirs brought on by the world's rapidly growing population, the water and wastewater treatment sector is expected to grow during the forecasted timescale. Strict regulations addressing environmental issues have also increased the adoption of water and wastewater treatment systems. Increased urbanization, industry, and population levels have caused an increase in industrial waste deposition in water bodies, which has increased demand for water and wastewater treatment techniques. The market growth graph will be stretched upward as a result. Water & wastewater treatment solutions have become extremely necessary as a consequence of the rise in the incidence of waterborne infections, which are now the primary cause of newborn and child mortality. This is what is driving market growth patterns.

Additionally, a noticeable increase in the treatment of sewage and drainage water in nations like China, India, and the U.S. would boost demand for wastewater treatment equipment, opening up new growth opportunities for the water and waste water treatment market. However, the market's future development may be threatened by high equipment prices and rising operating expenditures.

Restraints

The wastewater treatment market confronts obstacles such expensive installation, equipment, and operating costs as well as outdated infrastructure in developed nations, despite significant development catalysts. According to a recent UN-INWEH report, China has the largest water storage infrastructure (about 23,841 dams, or 40% of the world's total), and the majority of the world's dams—about 55% of them—are located in just four Asian nations: China, Japan, India, and Republic of Korea. The majority of these dams are approaching the 50-year mark. This is an indication of a combination of an aging infrastructure system that poses a direct risk to the stability of numerous systems.

Opportunities

The development of the international market for wastewater treatment can be attributed to increased environmental measures by governmental entities for minimal waste creation. Nations all over the world have put strong regulations in place to prevent the unintentional release of wastewater and to stop aquatic bodies from becoming naturally polluted. According to the US EPA (United States Environmental Agency), the clean water act and no discharge zone were established to monitor and regulate the discharge of untreated sewage. Water Pollution Prevention and Control Law in China (WPPCL). Integrated Wastewater Discharge Standard Action Plan by MEP (Ministry of Environment Protection) for avoidance of water contamination. The need for untreated wastewater regulation is fueled by these efforts' emphasis on public health and water quality.

Challenge

The governments of the economically underdeveloped nations do not provide appropriate financial assistance, and they continue to rely on outdated, ineffective infrastructure. Industrialized nations still have to pay for updating these systems, though. The sewage and water treatment facilities have a limited lifespan after which they must be updated. Due to these systems' short lifespans, each update procedure necessitates significant capital expenditures. Die Service with a large number of people is essential. For the maintenance and repair of pipe systems, significant financial resources are needed in many nations.

Recent Developments

In 2020, LANXESS, a manufacturer of speciality chemicals, revealed that SUEZ had inked a contract to buy the Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane portfolio. The technology will improve its capacity to assist clients with difficult water treatment issues. This will guarantee more effective wastewater treatment.

To construct sustainable wastewater infrastructure, VA TECH WABAG LIMITED secured agreements with governments throughout Asian nations in 2019.

In October 2021, Ecolab purchased Purolite, a manufacturer of chemicals that offers superior purification and separation products. The acquisition was planned to be a US$3.7 billion cash transaction. In a wide range of applications, Ecolab creates and provides services, technologies, and systems that are focused on water treatment, purification, cleaning, and hygiene.





Market Segmentation

By Equipment

Membrane Separation

Biological

Disinfection

Sludge Treatment

Others





By Process

Primary

Secondary

Tertiary





By Application

Municipal

Industrial

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





