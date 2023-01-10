IDEX Biometrics is accelerating expansion of biometric payment cards with a second Turkish bank

Oslo, Norway – 10 January 2023 – IDEX Biometrics ASA is announcing its second biometric payment card program in Turkey with a regional bank. Cards from this bank will be available throughout Turkey and are estimated to be in consumer hands in the first half of 2023.

This partnership confirms the growing demand for biometric payment cards in Turkey. Market research by IDEX Biometrics indicates strong consumer appetite, with over 80% of consumers in Turkey interested in biometric payment cards. Turkey is one of the most innovative and largest payment card market globally and demonstrates a great opportunity with more than 250 million cards in circulation and 1.8 million acceptance locations.

“We are delighted to continue bringing biometric payments cards to market in Turkey, following a previously announced Turkish bank card program. IDEX Biometrics has also recently announced the collaboration with E-Kart, Turkey‘s leading card manufacturer. We are pleased to contribute to enhancing digital banking solutions and securing digital authentication across a variety of digital use cases in Turkey”, says Catharina Eklof, Chief Commercial Officer at IDEX Biometrics.

Sources: IDEX Customer Lab Research, Arlington Research. The Interbank Card Center of Turkey (BKM)

