Silvergate Class Action Deadline Alert: Johnson Fistel Encourages Shareholders to Submit Their SI Losses

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) (“Silvergate” or the “Company”). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Silvergate securities between November 9, 2021 and November 17, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until February 6, 2023, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.



What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

To join this action, you can click or copy and paste the link below into a browser:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/SilvergateCapitalCorporation

There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made materially false and misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s platform lacked sufficient controls and procedures to detect instances of money laundering; (2) Silvergate’s customers had engaged in money laundering in amounts exceeding $425 million; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to receive regulatory scrutiny and face damages, including penalties and reputational harm; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and lacked a reasonable basis.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Silvergate class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Silvergate class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

For more information regarding the lead plaintiff process please refer to https://www.johnsonfistel.com/lead-plaintiff-deadlines .

