DNO Receives 11 Awards in Norway's APA Licensing Round

Oslo, 10 January 2023 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary DNO Norge AS has been awarded participation in 11 exploration licenses, of which one is an operatorship, under Norway's Awards in Predefined Areas (APA) 2022 licensing round.

Of the 11 new licenses, nine are in the North Sea and two in the Norwegian Sea.

At yearend 2022, DNO held interests in 69 licenses offshore Norway, of which 16 were operated by the Company.

The new awards under the APA 2022 licensing round include:

PL 248 K: Wintershall Dea Norge AS, Petoro AS, DNO Norge AS (20%)

PL 293 CS: Equinor Energy AS (operator), DNO Norge AS (29%), INPEX Idemitsu Norge AS, Longboat Energy Norge AS

PL 827 SB: Equinor Energy AS (operator), DNO Norge AS (49%)

PL 1146 B: ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS (operator), DNO Norge AS (25%)

PL 1148 B: Wellesley Petroleum AS (operator), DNO Norge AS (30%), Aker BP ASA, Equinor Energy AS

PL 1171: Aker BP ASA (operator), DNO Norge AS (50%)

PL 1172: Aker BP ASA (operator), DNO Norge AS (30%), PGNiG Upstream Norway AS

PL 1175: Aker BP ASA (operator), DNO Norge AS (30%), Lotos Exploration and Production Norge AS

PL 1182 S: DNO Norge AS (operator, 40%), Aker BP ASA, Longboat Energy Norge AS

PL 1186: Equinor Energy AS (operator), DNO Norge AS (20%), OKEA ASA, Wintershall Dea Norge AS

PL 1187: OKEA ASA (operator), DNO Norge AS (30%), Wintershall Dea Norge AS, M Vest Energy AS

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen.

