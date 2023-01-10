Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Becomes First Public Safety Agency in Oklahoma to Implement eSOPH Background Software

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office recently made the decision to transition to the innovative eSOPH background investigation system by Miller Mendel, Inc., making them the first public safety agency in Oklahoma to implement the software to conduct pre-employment background investigations.



The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office expects to process over 1000 applicants per year using eSOPH. In addition to taking advantage of eSOPH’s industry-leading standard functionality, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office will utilize several of eSOPH’s optional features, including integrated credit reporting feature, which provides investigators with Employment Insights consumer credit reports on applicants from our partner Experian.

eSOPH, which stands for electronic Statement of Personal History, has been used by city, county, and state police agencies across the nation to conduct over 100,000 pre-employment public safety background investigations. Agencies using eSOPH report saving up to 50 percent of their time per background investigation. By transitioning to eSOPH, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office joins the largest public safety background network in the nation.

ABOUT TULSA COUNTY AND THE TULSA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tulsa County is home to more than 650,000 people covering more than 587 square miles with 10 municipalities including the Tulsa Metropolitan Area. The county is the second-most populous and most densely populated county in Oklahoma. Headed by Sheriff Vic Regalado, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office employs over 500 people working in various divisions including Court Operations, Criminal Investigations, the David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center, and the Tulsa Regional Emergency Communications Center.

ABOUT MILLER MENDEL, INC.

Miller Mendel, Inc. (“MMI”) creates, sells, and supports its software technology solutions for local, state, and federal public safety agencies and is the holder of two patents (U.S. Patent No. 9070098 and U.S. Patent No. 10043188) related to the features of its flagship product, eSOPH. Our primary focus is to turn past practices used by city, county, and state governments into efficient and cost-effective electronic solutions. MMI is known for creating category-leading systems and providing responsive, exceptional support to all our clients. We place great pride in straightforward and transparent operational practices that foster a high level of respect and praise from our government clients.