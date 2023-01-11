Renault Group: Implementation of the share buyback programme

English French

PRESS RELEASE

January 11, 2023

Implementation of the share buyback programme

Boulogne-Billancourt, January 11, 2023 -

As part of the implementation of its share buyback programme, Renault Group has entrusted an investment services provider with a mandate to purchase a maximum number of 1,950,000 Renault shares, depending on market conditions, over a period running from January 11 up to and including January 20, 2023.

The purpose of such shares buyback is to cover Renault's obligations in the context of the employee shareholding plan, Renaulution Shareplan.

The description of the share buyback programme, as authorized by the Annual General Meeting of May 25, 2022, under the 17th resolution, is detailed on pages 531 of Renault Group's 2021 Universal Registration Document.

RENAULT GROUP Philippine de Schonen

Investor Relations

+33 6 13 45 68 39

Philippine.de-schonen@renault.com





About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 4 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.7 million vehicles in 2021. It employs nearly 111,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer. Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.

https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

Attachment