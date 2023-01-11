The Edge Room the Virtual Press Room for Legalweek 2023 Opens Today

MINNEAPOLIS and NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Marketing, Inc. (formerly Edge Legal Marketing and Accounting Edge Marketing) announced today that its virtual press room, The Edge Room , is now open for Legalweek 2023 .

Starting today, exhibitors can update their company’s profile page with recent press releases, announcements, articles, white papers, videos, logos and other marketing materials they wish to share with media attending Legalweek.

Use of The Edge Room enables members of the media to more easily plan and prioritize briefings and coverage of breaking news before, during and after the event. Media representatives interested in covering Legalweek can apply for a press pass and access to The Edge Room here .

The Edge Room provides exhibitors and prequalified members of the media with such benefits as:

Expanded exposure and reach via The Edge Room blog and newly-enhanced social sharing to The Edge Room’s LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

Increased opportunity for a featured mention in The Edge Room’s Daily Alert emails reaching more than 9,000 subscribers.

Automated hashtagging for social media posts, ensuring your content is added to Legalweek conversations such as #Legalweek23, #Legalweek and @Legalweekshow.



Amy Juers, founder and CEO of Edge Marketing, Inc., states, “ALM has relied on The Edge Room as its virtual press room platform for many years now. With an easy-to-navigate interface, a helpful video walk-through for all users and our team always just an email or call away, The Edge Room enables exhibitors and the media to access one consolidated portal for press materials. In 2022, more than 4,000 exhibitor files were shared with prequalified media, ensuring exhibitors’ content was seen by those truly interested in the information being shared.”

Questions about The Edge Room can be directed to Tanya Amyote at tamyote@edgemarketinginc.com .

Questions about press passes for Legalweek can be directed to Vicki LaBrosse at vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com .

About Legalweek

Legalweek is one week where thousands of legal professionals gather to network with their peers, dive deeper into their professional development, explore topics and strategies tailored specifically to their role and gain the tools to get legal business done.

Developed with input from ALM’s legal editorial advisors and an advisory board of 15 industry experts, this year’s program will feature new session formats designed to provide a more engaging experience. Learn more at www.legalweekshow.com.

About ALM

ALM is the most trusted media, information and intelligence company supporting both the practice of and business of professionals in the legal, insurance, commercial real estate and financial services industries. ALM delivers leading data, intelligence, insights, events and audiences essential for growing businesses globally to over 7 million professionals. Please visit alm.com for more information, and visit www.alm.com/events/ to learn about our upcoming events. Please follow us on Twitter at @ALMGlobal_.

About Edge Marketing

Edge Marketing, Inc., formerly known as Edge Legal Marketing and Accounting Edge Marketing, delivers strategic marketing and public relations expertise to clients in the legal and accounting industries. As an award-winning full-service agency, Edge provides fractional CMO services, strategic planning and budgeting, public relations, branding, website development, email campaigns and digital advertising for clients globally. Since 1997, Edge has helped B2B organizations reach the top. To learn more, visit www.edgemarketinginc.com .