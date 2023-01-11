PCCA Introduces Innovative New Compounding Base – SuspendIt® Anhydrous

Houston, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCCA’s innovative new oral suspending base, SuspendIt Anhydrous, is ideal for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) that are unstable in water or have incompatibilities with existing aqueous vehicles.

“An anhydrous base offers many benefits to compounding pharmacies,” PCCA Chief Scientific Officer Gus Bassani said. “There’s no water to support the growth of micro-organisms or cause hydrolytic degradation of an API and it opens the potential for formulations to be assigned longer beyond-use dates (BUDs). But what makes our new base really unique is its self-emulsifying properties. This self-emulsifying system improves the miscibility and dispersibility of formulations in aqueous environments and may improve API solubility as well.”

The majority of anhydrous bases currently on the market are oil-based; however, many patients — especially children — do not like the taste of oil-based vehicles, nor do they like the oily residue left in their mouths and throats. These and other issues lead to problems with medication compliance.

“We developed a unique anhydrous base that, in addition to the self-emulsifying properties, has an improved viscosity, which reduces when shaken and thickens when standing. This thixotropic effect allows for rapid redispersion of APIs with agitation and minimizes sedimentation,” PCCA Director of Research and Development Daniel Banov said. “We added a natural sweetener, as well as the ability to mix the compounded medicine with juice or water at the moment of administration, for a better taste if desired. The technology is so unique that we have a patent pending.”

Developing the unique anhydrous base was a collaborative effort. “Our Research and Development team, as well as our Formulations, Quality Control and Operations teams, collaborated, performing multiple uniformity and stability studies on SuspendIt Anhydrous. We also tested the base’s performance in nasogastric feeding tubes and were very pleased with the results,” Bassani said.

Additionally, PCCA has created formulas for the most commonly prescribed APIs and plans to continue formula development and API testing. Formulas and studies are available to PCCA members.

Additional product information is available in the PCCA Product Catalog at pccarx.com.

