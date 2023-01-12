GBT’s Wireless, Motion Detection and Imaging, Continuation Patent Application Received a Notice of Publication

The continuation patent aims to broaden the IP’s scope and extend its coverage within the computer vision field

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”) received a notice of publication on December 22, 2022 ( Publication No. 2022/0405966) with respect to its wireless motion detection and imaging patent, internal code name “Apollo”. The continuation patent application seeks to broaden the scope of a radio based, real time, motion detection and imaging technology. The patent application describes a machine learning driven technology that controls radio waves transmissions, analyzes their reflections data, constructs 2D/3D images of stationary and in-motion objects. The described technology works in an indoor and outdoor environment and its range can be extended to cover larger areas using repeaters. The system is capable of constructing people’s movements in real time and detecting hidden objects. The described technology detects small volumetric changes which make is an efficient system to wirelessly measure human vitals like heartbeat, breathing rhythm, blood oxygen, and blood pressure. It can detect human’s falls or falling asleep during driving. GBT plans to expand its research in this field, to identify possible commercial applications for the Apollo patent.

"Our Apollo patent is essentially an AI driven, wireless computer vision system, and we believe that it could introduce an efficient innovation for important fields including autonomous vehicles, health and security. The continuation application aims to further broaden and expand the patent’s IP scope. The patent’s includes machine learning algorithms that enable the analysis of RF data using neural networks, identifying living and stationary entities, and constructing their computerized imaging. Due to the fact that it can identify small volumetric changes, it can measure human’s breathing rhythm, heartbeat, and even detect falls. The system is planned to be produced in the form of an electronic device, with a similar size and shape of a typical home Wi-Fi router, that could be placed in a room to monitor an entire house area. The described system’s range can be easily expanded using repeaters to cover very large areas. We believe the "Apollo" technology could be used in wide variety of domains such as driver’s sleep detection, intruder detection, airports hidden object detection and person-of-interest facial recognition. We are currently investing R&D efforts to evaluate the concept in the field of obstacle detection and plan to further research into intelligent applications in this area,” stated Danny Rittman, GBT’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

