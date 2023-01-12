An Inside Look At The United States Automotive Industry

Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Policy leaders and automotive experts will gather at the Walter E. Washington Center in downtown D.C. a week from today on January 19 for the Washington, D.C. Auto Show’s Public Policy Day. This crucial segment of the annual auto show consists of special auto industry-focused events and announcements that address the current state of the country’s essential automotive sector and its future initiatives.

With a major focus on the electric vehicle market and how the automotive industry as we know it is evolving today, the day's events will kick-off with a keynote speech by White House National Climate Advisor, Ali Zaidi. Additional announcements, fireside chats, and panel discussions will come from other key speakers and leaders such as the CEO of Nikola Corporation Michael Lohscheller; Federal Chief Sustainability Officer for the White House, Andrew Mayock; and Executive Director of the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, Gabe Klein. Topics will include the US competitiveness in the electric vehicle market along the entire supply chain, as well as an overview of the ongoing Inflation Reduction Act as the Treasury Department continues to refine details of the EV tax credit rollout; all while surrounded by those exact qualifying tax credit models the show’s exhibitors have on display for the 2023 show.

“These events, announcements, and presentations play a pivotal role in allowing fellow leaders, as well as the general public to understand the direction of the industry,” said President and CEO of WANADA, John O’Donnell. “We are excited to connect so many policy makers, manufacturers, political leaders, and media contacts together to share insights, knowledge, and plan for the future.”

Adding to the excitement of the day will be a Mid-Atlantic region reveal by Toyota for their 2023 Prius, a product launch from Lamborghini for their Urus Performante, and Bentley showcasing their Bentayga EWB. These showstopping models are just another glimpse into the future of the automotive product line.

Known as the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, U.S. News & World Report will also unveil the 2023 Best Cars for the Money awards. Covering a variety of automotive categories that are most important to consumers, the 2023 Best Cars for the Money awards are set to highlight the cars, SUVs, and minivans that give drivers the best combination of quality and value in their respective classes. The overall score is based on safety and reliability data, as well as the collective opinion of the automotive press on a model’s performance and its overall review.

After digesting the future regulations and objectives discussed throughout the day, Public Policy Show guests and other members within the industry will enjoy an evening Sneak Peek of the show floor prior to its opening to consumers the following day. The full schedule of events for the Public Policy Day can be viewed here.

Registration for this industry-focused event is still open. All media, government officials, and industry professionals can RSVP here.

Aside from this special event, the Washington, D.C. Auto Show plays host for the SAE Government Industry meeting with more than 1,400 engineers, as well as the FedFleet conference for the General Services Administration’s fleet buyers.

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is the region’s largest indoor event and one of the top auto shows in the United States, featuring hundreds of new vehicles from the world’s top manufacturers. Displays from Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Lexus, Chevrolet, and more will fill the convention center. Several indoor and outdoor Ride ‘N Drives and test tracks, extensive displays of other exotic and luxury vehicles, and brand new pavilions and activations will add to the customized experience all guests can enjoy no matter their lifestyle or choice of mobility.

