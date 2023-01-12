Projectmates Proudly Announces Joining Hexagon

Richardson, TX, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Systemates, Inc., the company behind the leading owner-focused construction project management solution Projectmates, today announced it is now part of Hexagon, a global leader in digital reality solutions combining sensor, software, and autonomous technologies. This marks a brand-new phase of growth for Systemates with its more than 20 years of experience in providing innovative technology solutions for asset owners.

Projectmates nicely complements Hexagon’s existing comprehensive construction portfolio. Joining Hexagon will help expand Systemates’ ongoing business in advanced construction technology solutions that deliver increased productivity, operational efficiency, credentialing capability, and customer satisfaction to enterprise customers in retail, healthcare, government, infrastructure, and real estate development markets.

"Projectmates construction program management software is a logical extension of Hexagon’s broad footprint in the rapidly evolving world of construction technology,” said Varsha Bhave, president and CTO of Systemates, Inc., the company behind Projectmates. “We serve similar markets and Hexagon plans to build on the impressive momentum we have already created in serving our customers so well over the years. I’m excited to team up with Hexagon for the next phase of this journey. We’re looking forward to building on Hexagon’s tradition of innovation, speed, and customer advocacy as part of one of the most highly respected companies in our industry, and I look forward to the opportunity to accelerate value creation for all our stakeholders.”

“With Hexagon’s established global channels and engaged customer base, Projectmates will be able to expand its industry-leading solution to asset owners around the world,” said Hexagon President and CEO Paolo Guglielmini. “The solutions that general contractors leverage to help mitigate budget overruns and schedule delays during an asset’s construction are often too limited to manage an entire construction program over multiple projects – from concept to closeout – and don’t provide the relevant information required by the asset owner.”

Projectmates has been delivering a best-in-class solution designed specifically with an owner’s needs in mind: delivering positive ROI from every construction dollar spent. Projectmates’ configurable and centralized platform enables owners to keep all working documents and projects within a construction program up to date and in one place – from the planning stages through closeout and handover to the facilities management team.

Projectmates will operate as part of Hexagon’s Geosystems division. For more information about Projectmates and its full capabilities, please visit www.projectmates.com . For more information about Hexagon, please visit www.hexagon.com .

About Projectmates by Systemates, Inc.

Projectmates is a leading construction program management software platform that is configurable, intuitive, and easy to use. Richardson, TX-based Systemates, Inc. is the company behind Projectmates; and, its commitment to continuous improvement has made Projectmates one of the most valued products in the AECO market today. Projectmates' collaborative platform dramatically improves project execution, cuts costs and delays, increases accountability, and reduces risks. With features such as construction workflow, capital planning, and cost tracking, Projectmates solves many of the construction industry’s pressing problems.

