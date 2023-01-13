IBN’s CannabisNewsWire to Serve as Official NewsWire for NECANN’s Upcoming Events

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announced that it will expand its multi-year collaboration with NECANN to serve as an Official NewsWire for its upcoming conferences in 2023.

NECANN organizes conventions around the establishment and growth of cannabis markets and associated opportunities in carefully selected communities that have the potential to usher in the normalization of consumption and may roll out supportive policy frameworks. Specifically, NECANN’s events are targeted toward assisting communities to normalize cannabis within their jurisdictions.

In its collaboration with NECANN, IBN will provide additional outreach via its syndication network for the following events:

New England Cannabis Convention: March 10 – 12, 2023 (Boston)

Vermont Cannabis Convention: May 6 – 7, 2023 (Burlington, Vt.)

Connecticut Cannabis and Hemp Convention: May 20 – 21, 2023 (Hartford, Conn.)

Illinois Cannabis Convention: June 2 – 3, 2023 (Chicago)

Maine Cannabis Convention: Aug. 12 – 13 (Augusta, Maine)

New Jersey Cannabis Convention: Sept. 8 – 9 (Atlantic City, N.J.)

New York Cannabis and Hemp Convention: Sept. 29 – 30, 2023 (Albany, N.Y.)





IBN, in conjunction with its network of 50+ investor-oriented brands, will leverage an extensive array of corporate-communications solutions to heighten visibility and drive recognition of conference participants among various audiences, including public officials, investors, media professionals, consumers and the general public.

To expand public outreach, IBN’s core strategies will build on wire-grade press releases for each event with article syndication across IBN’s 5,000+ strategic distribution partners. IBN will also publish content on multiple social media channels, as well as provide featured event placements on CannabisNewsWire.

“NECANN events are unique for their ability to identify communities that have a high probability of adopting and normalizing cannabis consumption culture,” said Marc Shepard, cofounder and president of NECANN. “We thrive on identifying inherent strengths in target communities and leveraging those attributes to accelerate adoption and push for the implementation of viable roadmaps. Attendees will share in the invaluable experience of the cultivation of cannabis markets and communities nationwide. IBN is a great partner to help make this a reality, and their widespread online presence has been a strategic advantage for our event series.”

For additional details about NECANN, visit https://necann.com/

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information on IBN, visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website, applicable to all content provided by IBN wherever published or re-published: https://IBN.fm/Disclaimer