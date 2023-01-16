InnoCom CEO, Jack E. Doty, Is Recognized at Health 2.0 Conference for Pushing the Frontiers of Innovation in Healthcare

San Francisco, California, USA, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last month, US Capital Global Securities LLC launched an investment opportunity of up to $250 million in InnoCom Bio Equities, Inc. (“InnoCom” or the “Company”). Headquartered in San Francisco, InnoCom focuses on bringing equity and early commercialization to innovative best-in-class life science ventures.

On December 21, Jack E. Doty, the CEO of InnoCom, presented at the Health 2.0 Conference in Las Vegas, participating on a panel entitled “Lessons Learned from the Pandemic: Leading in a Time of Crisis.” The event was also attended by Pankaj Vashisth, Senior Vice President at US Capital Global Securities. A premier event for the global healthcare community, the Health 2.0 Conference deliberates on ways to boost the global healthcare ecosystem by bringing the brightest minds in healthcare and wellness under one roof.

At an exclusive recognition session at the Conference, Mr. Doty was presented with an award for pushing the frontiers of innovation in healthcare. The Health 2.0 Conference Awards seek to recognize the smartest minds in the industry. They are intended to “honor a few such luminaries who have made impactful contributions and have been leading change in the healthcare sector.”

“I am delighted that Jack Doty and InnoCom have been so well received at the Health 2.0 Conference,” said Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities. “InnoCom is looking to raise $250 million in equity to fund the pre-clinical, phase I, and phase II clinical trials of its portfolio companies, as well as funds to take these companies to market or to Big Pharma for licensing purposes. If you are interested in InnoCom, a rapidly expanding enterprise that is pushing the frontiers of innovation in healthcare, the opportunity to participate in this $250 million equity offering is now open to eligible investors.”



About US Capital

US Capital Global Securities LLC (“USCGS”) is the FINRA-member broker-dealer division of US Capital that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, US Capital has been committed to providing lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital entities manage direct investment funds and provide wealth management and capital raise services. USCGS or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, may have other business relationships with, or may from time to time acquire, hold or sell a position in the securities of the issuers mentioned herein. Any such offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. View USCGS’ Form CRS at www.uscapglobalsecurities.com/crs.html.

To learn more about this investment opportunity, email Pankaj Vashisth, Senior Vice President at US Capital Global Securities, at pv@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1034.

