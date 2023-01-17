NNIT A/S: Updated financial calendar 2023

With reference to company announcement 16/2022 published on December 8, 2022, NNIT hereby announces an updated financial calendar for 2023:

March 3, 2023 Deadline for shareholder proposals for the Annual General Meeting Previously January 31, 2023

March 23, 2023 Annual report 2022 Previously February 1, 2023

April 17, 2023 Annual General Meeting Previously March 15, 2023

May 5, 2023 Interim report for the first three months of 2023 August 10, 2023 Interim report for the first six months of 2023 November 9, 2023 Interim report for the first nine months of 2023





Contact for further information



Carsten Ringius

EVP & CFO

Tel: +45 3077 8888



Media Relations

Tina Joanne Hindsbo

Media Relations Manager

Tel: +45 3077 9578

tnjh@nnit.com





The NNIT Group provides a wide range of IT and consulting services internationally.

In Denmark, where the Group HQ is based, we are one of the leading IT companies, servicing both private and public sector customers across all industries. In the rest of Europe, Asia and USA, we are solely focused on companies within life sciences.

Supporting the entire supply chain, we help optimize internal company processes, production, sales and customer experiences:

We advise, build, operate and support, enabling digital transformation and customers to reap the full potential of their organizations. Our role is to foster innovation and make the mark our customers and we aspire to. The NNIT Group consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries SCALES, Excellis Health Solutions and SL Controls. Read more at www.nnit.com.

Attachment