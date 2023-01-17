SurgePays to Present at the Virtual Investor 2023 Companies to Watch Event

BARTLETT, Tenn., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) ("SurgePays" or the "Company"), a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved, today announced that Brian Cox, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SurgePays, will present at the Virtual Investor 2023 Companies to Watch Event on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.



A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Company’s website (www.surgepays.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePhone Wireless provides mobile broadband to low-income consumers nationwide. SurgePays blockchain fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. Please visit SurgePays.com for more information.

Investor Relations

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group - MZ North America

SURG@mzgroup.us

561 489 5315