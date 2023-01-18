Serviceaide Launches Its Winter Product Line Update, Kruger, To Further The “Shift-Left” Toward Greater Self-Service And Automation In IT And Enterprise Service Management

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serviceaide, Inc., a global provider of modern IT and enterprise service management solutions, today announced availability of its winter product line update with the Kruger release. The new release delivers major advancements in new technology integration and feature upgrades across its full line of ITSM and ESM platforms, ChangeGear, Point Of Business and Intelligent Service Management (ISM). Furthermore, the new Luma mobile App in this release will enrich all aspects of typical service, support and other digital interactions providing faster resolution and higher self-service experience.



The new release helps companies further increase help desk efficiency and end-user productivity and mitigate workforce challenges for service and support organizations, such as labor shortages, retention problems and training requirements. The Kruger release includes improvements in knowledge cataloging and delivery, process automation, mobility and IT asset discovery, while further leveraging the power of Serviceaide’s AI-powered Luma Virtual Agent.

“Serviceaide is on a mission to modernize service and support with AI-based technologies,” said Bill Guinn, Serviceaide’s Chief Technology Officer. “The shift-left toward self-service and automation needs to be designed for low effort and high success, or end users will abandon the channel. Meanwhile, solutions should be reasonably priced and easy to implement. Our Kruger release furthers these important objectives.”

Kruger Highlights

The Serviceaide winter release incorporates significant advancements across all the company’s ITSM and ESM platforms and includes significant functionality to further meet customer requests. Highlights include:

Deeper Service Catalog Integration with Luma Virtual Agent – Luma can read an ITSM service catalog to understand the intent of the service within it to offer users a cataloged service that meets their need. Seamless integration means Luma now has increased capabilities to serve end user requests. From an IT perspective, this integration dramatically reduces implementation and ongoing maintenance (cost of operating). Luma can now read any ITSM service catalog in addition to Serviceaide solutions.

Integration of the new Serviceaide Automation Orchestration Tool – Kruger enables more effective process orchestration across disparate applications to integrate and automate workflows within a service ticket lifecycle. No time-consuming integration is required across applications. Serviceaide-powered automation orchestration is a highly scalable, standards-based workflow engine that enables workflow collaboration, visibility, and timely event notification across the enterprise.

Availability and seamless integration of the new Luma Virtual Agent Mobile App across service platforms – The Luma mobile app delivers new levels of virtual service and support for end users and support personnel on the go, including such features as scanning of bar codes and QR codes, location awareness for fast identification of service problems, and hands-free interaction with Luma via voice or hybrid voice and text.

Advanced Asset Discovery capabilities – The Kruger release further augments the capabilities of Serviceaide Asset Discovery Expert to provide comprehensive and accurate inventory of assets in both cloud and a hybrid environment. Organizations can discover cloud assets in Azure, Google Cloud Platform and AWS. A new web portal provides easy setup of credentials and the ability to manage discovery profiles across providers

Serviceaide is a leader in modern service and support. Serviceaide’s vision is to transform service management, across ITSM, ESM, and Customer Service. Serving customers worldwide, Serviceaide applies breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to deliver better experiences, provide enhanced self-service and empower service owners. Serviceaide transforms service through digital labor conversations, automation, and knowledge. For more information, visit www.serviceaide.com.

